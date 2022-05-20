Ten Questions After Trae Young's Interview with JJ Redick

Skip to main content
Ten Subjects Not Covered in Trae Young's Interview

Ten Subjects Not Covered in Trae Young's Interview

Young recently recorded a podcast episode with JJ Redick.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Young recently recorded a podcast episode with JJ Redick.

This morning, JJ Redick's podcast The Old Man and the Three put out its newest episode with none other than Trae Young as the guest. Earlier, I highlighted the ten most important parts of the interview. However, there were a few glaring omissions. Below are ten subjects we (I) would have enjoyed hearing Young discuss.

Lloyd Pierce

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talks with head coach Lloyd Pierce during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

The Atlanta Hawks parted ways with head coach Lloyd Pierce on March 1, 2021. Following the move, the team went on a magical postseason run that came within a sprained ankle of winning the Eastern Conference Finals. It would have been interesting to hear Young's thoughts on the decision, the timing, and a reflection on his first NBA coach.

Nate McMillan

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and head coach Nate McMillan both spoke on the rise in COVID cases in the NBA on December 17, 2021.

After Pierce was let go, Nate McMillan became the interim head coach before signing a multi-year deal in July 2021. I know fans would love to hear Young's thoughts on McMillan as a coach compared to his predecessor. 

Travis Schlenk

Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk (left) listens as draft pick Trae Young answers a question during a press conference at Atlanta Hawks Emory Sports Medicine Complex.

After the Hawks deep playoff run in 2021, everyone got paid - Young, John Collins, Clint Capela, and Kevin Huerter. Team president Travis Schlenk brought back almost everyone, a move he now regrets. I wished Redick would have asked Young about Schlenk's comments regarding his regrets about running it back. Also, how much do the two communicate on roster moves? Does Young have any input on the decision-making process?

Stripes Over Checks

Trae Young lacing up the ICEE Cotton Candy colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 1

The 'Adidas Trae Young 1' has enjoyed the strongest debut of any signature sneaker since Michael Jordan's 'Air Jordan 1'. But years before Young's shoe became a best-seller, he had to decide between multiple sportswear companies. Hearing stories about that decision process would have been so interesting. Did he really almost sign with Puma?

Adidas Trae Young 1

More colorways of the Adidas Trae Young 1 are releasing in 2022.

Like I wrote above, the 'Adidas Trae Young 1' has been a hit. Given Redick was an Adidas athlete as well, I wish we could have gotten some information out of Young regarding the 'Adidas Trae Young 2'. Companies work on future versions of signature shoes many years in advance. For example, Adidas is likely working on the third or fourth version of Young's sneaker line as we speak.

January 26, 2020

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) wearing jersey number 8 to start the game to honor the memory of former NBA player Kobe Bryant holds the ball for 8 seconds at the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena.

The day Kobe and Gianna Bryant passed away was one of the worst days of my life. I remember watching the Hawks play the Wizards in a state of shock. I detailed that game in an article. Young was very close with the Bryant family, and it would have been interesting to hear more about how he gutted his way through that painful day and found a way to win against the Wizards.

March 11, 2020

Mar 11, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) waves to fans after an overtime loss to the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena.

The year 2020 only got worse as time went on. As the Covid-19 virus began taking off in the United States in March of 2020, it became clear that changes were coming. The NBA eventually suspended the 2019-20 season while the Hawks were still playing a game against the Knicks. I detailed that bizarre game here. I wish Redick had asked Young about that surreal moment and then the extra-long offseason that followed for the Hawks.

Zendaya

Zendaya arrives at the 94th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.

Young is happily engaged to his college sweetheart. I'm not trying to be messy, but I need to know what (if anything) came from him shooting his shot with actress and model Zendaya. We need real journalism during these trying times!

Klutch, LeBron James

Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.

Young's career off the court reached new heights after he signed with Klutch Sports. He has become the face of major national ad campaigns (Sprite, State Farm, Adidas). It would be interesting to hear more about the decision to switch representation and his relationship with LeBron James.

Referees

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a call during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Despite only playing four seasons in the league, Young already has an acrimonious relationship with NBA officials. Redick should have asked Young about the rule changes this season, and even better, what's the craziest thing he and/or an official have ever said to one another.

Recommended For You

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young voiced his frustrations with the team after a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Culture

Ten Questions After Trae Young's Interview with JJ Redick

By Pat Benson14 seconds ago
Trae Young appears on The Old Man and the Three podcast with JJ Redick.
Culture

Highlights from Trae Young's Interview with JJ Redick

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Jun 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to the crowd after making a three point shot in against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
News

Trae Young Discusses Knicks Fans & Denzel Washington

By Pat Benson14 hours ago
Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller (31) in action against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena.
News

May 19, 1994: Reggie Miller Torches Hawks in Playoffs

By Pat Benson19 hours ago
G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels (3) dribbles during the third quarter against the Stockton Kings at Stockton Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Met with Dyson Daniels at Draft Combine

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks warms up before the game against the New York Knicks
Culture

Few People Get Trae Young's Kanye West Quote

By Pat BensonMay 19, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collide during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Trae Young, JJ Redick Record Podcast Together

By Pat BensonMay 19, 2022
Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Center Clint Capela Turns 28 Today

By Pat BensonMay 18, 2022