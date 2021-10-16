Atlanta Hawks Announce Series of Roster Moves

Following their final preseason game on Thursday night, the Atlanta Hawks wasted no time making a series of expected roster moves. Although none came as a shock, it is another sign that the regular season is almost upon us. NBA teams can carry 20 players on their roster during training camp, but they must cut down to 15 players before the start of the regular season.

Waivers

Yesterday morning the team announced it had requested waivers on center Johnny Hamilton and guards DaQuan Jeffries and Ibi Watson. All three of these players were longshots to make the ultra-competitive Hawks roster. Hopefully, we get to see them play for Hawks G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

Johnny Hamilton was with the team since the start of training camp. The 27-year-old played in all four preseason games, averaging 1 point and 2.2 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game.

DaQuan Jeffries signed a partially-guaranteed deal with the Hawks last Thursday. He suited up twice but was a DNP- Coach's Decision in both games. Ibi Watson signed with the Hawks on Tuesday and did not play against the Heat on Thursday night.

Contract Options

Just a few minutes later, the team announced it had exercised the fourth-year (2022-23) contract options on De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish along with the third-year (2022-23) option on Onyeka Okongwu. These moves are essentially a formality for the team.

Roster Outlook

The Hawks are now down to 15 players under contract. This includes Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and two players (Skylar Mays and Sharife Cooper) on two-way contracts. I don't expect any more roster moves, but I am officially out of the roster prognostication business after the waiving of Jahlil Okafor.

On Thursday night, the Hawks tip-off the regular season against the Dallas Mavericks at State Farm Arena. Stay tuned to AllHawks.com as we keep you updated on breaking news and roster moves.

