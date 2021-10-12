Today the Atlanta Hawks announced the signing of Ibi Watson. Per team policy, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed. This move comes one day after the Hawks waived center Jahlil Okafor.

Currently, the team has 14 players under contract with one remaining spot on the roster. Ibi Watson will be competing with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and DaQuan Jeffries among other players for that last spot on a championship contender. Given the team's depth at the perimeter, Watson might be destined for the College Park Skyhawks.

Background

Watson played for the Hawks’ summer league team in Las Vegas this past August. He posted 8 points in 20 minutes on 3-7 shooting in his debut against the Boston Celtics' summer league team.

Before going pro, The 6’5 guard played his final two seasons at Dayton after transferring from Michigan. Following a stellar senior season, Watson was named Third Team All-Atlantic 10.

In high school, Watson started at Athens (OH), where he was a teammate of future NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, before completing his career at Pickerington HS. Born in Atlanta, Watson grew up in Marietta, GA before moving to Ohio in middle school.

Recommended For You

Jahlil Okafor's Time with Hawks is Over

Cam Reddish Must Hit These 5 Milestones This Season

Trae Young Taking on Mental Health Awareness

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!