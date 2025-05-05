Heat Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands $197 Million Western Conference Superstar In Miami
The Miami Heat have spent essentially this entire decade attempting to retool their roster around a core of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro.
The Heat need to make a firm decision on their future this summer with Butler gone, especially after an embarrassing postseason exit. Their two main options are to pursue a true No. 1 option to pair alongside Adebayo and Herro or finally kickstart a full rebuild. The earlier fits the character of team president Pat Riley and the front office much more, which is why the Heat continuously come up in trade ideas.
Bleacher Report's latest proposal sends Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant to Miami. The full hypothetical trade details are as follows:
Heat receive: Morant and Jay Huff
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Duncan Robinson, Kyle Anderson, Nikola Jović, Jaime Jaquez Jr., a 2025 first-round pick (via GSW), a 2029 first-round pick (top-four-protected) and a 2031 first-round pick
While this package the Heat are sending does deplete their depth, it's a rather cheap price to pay for someone of Morant's caliber. He is one of the NBA's most explosive guards coming off a season where he averaged 23.2 points and 7.3 assists on 45.4 percent shooting in 50 appearances.
There are slight injury concerns that come with Morant, as he is yet to play in 70 or more games.
It's hard to imagine a new-look Big Three of Morant, Adebayo, and Herro seriously rivaling the likes of the Boston Celtics and the best the Western Conference has to offer. However, a trade for Morant at least shows the Heat are serious about re-entering title contention.
