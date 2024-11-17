Indiana Pacers-Miami Heat Prop Bets: Jimmy Butler Looks to Shine in Potential Return
The Miami Heat (5-6) play the Indiana Pacers (5-7) for the second time in three days.
Looking to have some added fun and potentially win a little money during tonight’s Pacers-Heat game? Here are some Heat-related prop bets you should consider:
BAM ADEBAYO O/U 0.5 THREES MADE: OVER
We took this exact prop Friday night. Adebayo rewarded us with two threes. Why not try running it back?
As we said Friday, any prop bet at 0.5 is intriguing and risky. The player in question could accomplish (or fail) the bet within the game’s opening seconds or in the closing minutes.
We’ll be optimistic. Adebayo has made at least one three-pointer in three of his last four games. Expect that trend to continue Sunday night.
JIMMY BUTLER O/U 18.5 POINTS: UNDER
Before you place this bet, we obviously need to remember Butler’s injury status. The All-Star is officially questionable to play Sunday after missing the last three games with an ankle ailment.
Assuming Butler is cleared to face the Pacers, we like the under here. On the one hand, he’ll want to prove that the Heat made the right call to re-insert him into the starting lineup. However, Butler only topped 19 points three times in his first seven games, and he’s coming off an injury.
We won’t go so far as to say Adebayo and Tyler Herro have officially surpassed Butler on the Heat’s priority scoring chart. Still, take the under here, especially if Erik Spoelstra limits Butler’s minutes in his first game back.
JIMMY BUTLER O/U 5.5 BASKETS MADE: OVER
Two things can be true: We like Butler to go under on total points, and we also like him to go over on baskets made.
Butler made at least six shots in six consecutive games before his ankle injury. He also averaged 13.3 attempts per night in that span. The over feels like a smart bet if Butler plays tonight.
TERRY ROZIER O/U 20.5 POINTS/ASSISTS/REBOUNDS: OVER
We’ve been hard on Rozier lately, who is mired in a deep shooting slump. However, he averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and five assists per night in the seven full games Butler played before his ankle injury.
The risk here (other than his poor shooting of late) is Rozier played a season-low 23 minutes Friday, the first time this year he’s gone under 30 minutes. Still, we have a good feeling Rozier records at least 21 total points, rebounds, and assists Sunday night.
HASLEM COMPARED TO MIKE TYSON
Boxing legend Mike Tyson took a loss on Friday night to social media superstar turned pro fighter Jake Paul.
The fight wasn't close and it wasn't expected to be. Paul is 27 years old in his prime while Tyson is well past his peak at age 58. The former YouTube sensation failed to knockout Tyson, winning by unanimous decision.
A social media user posed the question for fans to explain the Paul-Tyson fight in 'NBA terms,' which ended up involving Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem. A user responded with a clip of Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum blowing past Haslem in the final years of the Heat icon's career. The reply amassed more than 1.5 million views, as the original question is nearing 10 million.
It's not the most accurate of the thousands of responses, but it undoubtedly pushes the same message. Tyson, like Haslem in the matchup, was playing at possibly the lowest point of his career. Paul, like Tatum, is firing at all cylinders at the time of their respective games.
JOVIC POKES FUN AT BUTLER
Nikola Jovic played Friday's game in a fitted face mask after he was diagnosed with a reduced septum on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons. His veteran teammate, Jimmy Butler, is no stranger to having fun with his teammates.
Friday night was no different as he was captured on the Heat bench wearing a face mask, poking fun at his young teammate.
After the game, Jovic was interviewed by FanDuel Sports Network. He was asked, "So you are the Serbian Jimmy Butler?"
"Or he's the American me", Jovic responded after a long pause.
