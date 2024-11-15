Ex-No. 1 Pick On Playing With Miami Heat's Big 3: ‘That Team Was Freaking Amazing'
Greg Oden joined the Miami Heat in 2013 with something to prove after injuries derailed his Portland Trail Blazers career.
Over a decade later, Oden has nothing but good things to say about his brief tenure in Miami. The 2007 No. 1 pick reflected favorably on his one season with the Heat during a Nov. 15 appearance on Barstool Sports’ Frank Walks.
“That team was freaking amazing,” Oden told Barstool. “I was able to see some of the top-tier coaching, some of the top-tier players, some of the top-tier people in life in that one-year experience in Miami.”
Oden averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds across 23 games for the Heat. Miami went 54-28 and won their fourth consecutive Eastern Conference title.
Oden specifically praised coach Erik Spoelstra's ability to coach a team with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. The Heat won two titles in the Big Three era.
“That’s one of the biggest things I took away,” Oden said. “How he was able to manage, you know, those personalities, all those stars, and still get the best out of all of us. I just appreciate him and that staff and that organization for everything they’ve done.”
Although the Heat ended the 2013-14 season with an NBA Finals loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Oden tried focusing on the positives.
“I would love for that to be a part of my story, but getting a chance to play for the Finals was just an awesome experience and something that I’ll always remember,” Oden said.
ODEN FEARED JOINING HEAT
Oden also recently discussed his short Heat tenure on former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel’s podcast.
He admitted he feared getting in trouble or becoming the player who jinxed the two-time defending champions. Oden said he spent five days a week with teammate Michael Beasley, though they limited their South Beach trips to avoid any issues.
“We can’t get in trouble in Miami,” Oden told Manziel. “Like we’re on this team, we’re going to make it to the f---- Finals, we’re going to get rings, just don’t f--- it up, basically. Being on that team, it felt like it meant a little bit more, and I wasn’t going to be the one to mess that up, especially after two championships.”
FANTASY PLAYERS URGED TO KEEP BUTLER
Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler remains out with a lingering ankle injury.
At least the Heat still have Bam Adebayo and aspiring All-Star guard Tyler Herro. Fantasy basketball players probably aren’t so lucky.
In fact, fantasy players are likely extremely frustrated with Butler’s latest injury. Some may be tempted to drop or trade him in the coming weeks.
ESPN says that’s a bad idea. The site urged players in a Nov. 15 article to hold off on cutting Butler.
“Butler isn’t young, and he isn’t LeBron James, so some statistical decline shouldn’t surprise us, but really, there hasn’t been much,” the article argued. “Be patient. We can debate Butler deserving his top-50 draft day status missing so many games annually, but when he plays, the numbers are there.”
COULD HEAT TRADE BUTLER FOR GIANNIS?
Miami Heat fans have long dreamed of watching former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo team up with Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Unfortunately, a potential addition may involve a tough subtraction.
HoopsHype included the Heat in a Nov. 13 article ranking eight potential trade targets for Antetokounmpo. The problem is the Heat lack the type of assets that could convince Milwaukee to deal the Greek Freak.
The article suggested a combination of Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Tyler Herro “would likely be” the first names included in any trade because of their salaries. However, it also proposed the Heat may need to add Adebayo or Butler as the headline in any potential trade package.
ADEBAYO ENDORSES HERRO FOR ALL-STAR GAME
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is all too familiar with playing with the NBA’s best come February.
Now, the veteran big man wants to see teammate Tyler Herro receive the same love.
Adebayo, a three-time All-Star selection, emphatically endorsed Herro for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game this week. Herro scored 40 points and made 10 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 123-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons, tying the Heat’s single-game threes record.
“He’s having a hell of a year, man,” Adebayo said. “He deserves that All-Star nod, man.”
MORE HEAT NEWS
Former Miami Heat Center Ranked Among Greatest NBA ‘What-If’ Stories
Miami Heat Players Chasing Six-Figure Payday In NBA Cup
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.