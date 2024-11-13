Social Media On Miami Heat's Terry Rozier: ‘Only Thing Scary Right Now Is Seeing Him Shoot'
Veteran point guard Terry Rozier still isn’t making many friends among the Miami Heat’s fanbase.
Social media users crushed Rozier, 29, after another poor performance in Tuesday’s shocking overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons. He shot only 3 of14 and missed all five 3-point attempts in the 123-121 defeat.
Rozier, who has started all 10 games at point guard this year, is averaging only 13.6 points on 38 percent shooting. Both numbers mark his worst since becoming a full-time starter in 2019.
“This is someone they gave up a 1st round pick/Lowry’s expiring [contract] for,” NBA podcaster Naveen Ganglani wrote on X. “Only thing scary right now is seeing him shoot.”
Rozier also stepped out of bounds three times for easy—and preventable—turnovers in the two-point loss. Fans complained on X throughout the night watching the 29-year-old miss easy layups.
Miami acquired Rozier for veteran guard Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round pick in January.
“Terry Rozier might be the worst trade pick up [sic] the Miami Heat have ever made,” wrote one X user.
Rozier has struggled throughout the new season, though Tuesday may have marked a new low. His shooting performance marked the second time in four games he shot less than 30 percent.
“Terry Rozier building a whole neighborhood with these bricks,” joked the Heat Nation X account.
At least the veteran guard recorded a +10 Plus Minus in the Nov. 6 loss to Phoenix despite only going 2-for-10 from the field that night. Conversely, Rozier was -2 on Tuesday night.
We’ll see if Rozier can rebound Friday night when the Heat (4-6) battle the Pacers (5-5) in Indiana.
