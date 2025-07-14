Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Kel'el Ware Has Fiery Response To Erik Spoelstra Challenge

Shandel Richardson

Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) dribbles the basketball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends in the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware responded how anyone would after being called out. A day after coach Erik Spoelstra questioned his "professionalism," Ware had a huge game in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The 92-72 loss was a mere footnote but Ware's 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks were the headliner. He had 17 points in the first half.

"That's what we've been waiting for him from him," Heat summer league coach Eric Glass said. "Then it just translated to everything else. When he comes in with that focus, that intensity, the rest of his game blossoms. He has that potential."

Ware, who is entering his second year, said he just wanted to showcase his ability after getting questioned by coaches and fans. He had been off to a slow start this summer.

"It all comes down to, like Spo said, you just put in the effort, going out there and playing," Ware said. "That's just what I wanted, to show what I can do."

Ware said Spoelstra's words did light a fire under him.

"I just took it as motivating," Ware said. "Obviously, he's the coach. He has that trust in me. He wants to see me be the best that I can be."

