Udonis Haslem Drops Truth Bomb Regarding Heat Potential Superstar Trade Target
Udonis Haslem is more confident than most about Giannis Antetokounmpo's standing with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks superstar is locked in with his team for the next four seasons. Antetokounmpo has a three-year contract extension that begins at the start of next season. On a live broadcast with popular streamer Speed Thursday morning, Antetokounmpo stated he is "probably" staying with the Bucks.
Haslem was on ESPN's "NBA Today" Thursday afternoon and declared the nine-time All-NBA forward is surely staying with the team that drafted him in 2013. "I'm happy, I'm happy he's finally come out and said this...it's not a failure to go back to Milwaukee. You've had success there," Haslem said.
Haslem continued by outlining how much Antetokounmpo has succeeded individually and as a team throughout his tenure in Milwaukee.
"This organization has tried to do everything to give Giannis the best opportunity to be in the best position, it just has not happened yet," Haslem said.
Antetokounmpo has won every major individual award and an NBA championship during his tenure in Milwaukee, including the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards. In order to be on a different team this season or next, Antetokounmpo would have to request a trade and the Bucks would likely honor the request.
Haslem put an exclamation point on his declaration by speaking to the Greek forward directly.
"You're comfortable in Milwaukee, Giannis," Haslem said. "You don't owe anybody an explanation for that. Go be comfortable and enjoy the rest of your basketball career. You worked hard and you earned it."
