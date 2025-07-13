Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Drops Bombshell Statement On Kel’el Ware
When a franchise makes a young player untouchable, it’s often because the potential ceiling is high enough to outweigh moves for a win-now veteran.
However, concerns about professionalism shouldn’t be among the cons when making the player in question untradeable in the pursuit of Kevin Durant. This is the case for the Miami Heat and Kel’el Ware following a shocking statement from Erik Spoelstra.
“The professionalism inconsistency has to improve, and it is,” Spoelstra told reporters in Las Vegas. “Our standards are not going to change. Our expectations of how fast we want that to improve for him are not going to change. But he’s got to get better at it. He has to take ownership of it. The other stuff will come along with that. That leads into the weight room. Your professionalism, consistency, and your approach every single day.”
While Ware’s regression in the Las Vegas Summer League compared to his rookie season isn’t ideal, it shouldn’t take away from his rookie season as a significantly impactful player for the Heat. He will need to build on it heading into his sophomore season. One of the most important ways he can improve is by getting in shape and stronger.
“He is gaining weight,” Spoelstra continued. “That’s a big part of his improvement, getting his body physically prepared and ready to handle the rigors of a physical position. Then there’s the nuances of doing things defensively and playing stronger with more force offensively. We’re working on those things every single day.”