Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Gives Norman Powell The Green Light
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra continues to praise what Norman Powell will bring to the team.
Powell appears to check most of the boxes the Heat were looking to fill with a free agency signing. Spoelstra has long taken note of Powell’s well-rounded skill set, dating back to his days competing against Miami when he played for the Toronto Raptors.
"Really excited about the addition of Norman," Spoelstra said at the NBA Summer League. "We've competed against him for a long time. When he was in Toronto, we had some great battles when he was a young player. Just the competitive spirit, nature, and the toughness that he brings, that's the part we really liked about him initially. But then the scoring boost, there's no doubt about it. We need that."
During his time in Toronto, Powell recorded three 23-point performances against Miami. He shot over 50 percent from the field in each of those games. Powell's level of efficiency is something Spoelstra believes will help him fit seamlessly into the Heat's system.
"He's a great catch and shoot three-point shooter. He's 'ignitable' as we like to say, he can put points on the board in a hurry. We think he fits with the guys that we have. Don't think that'll be a concern at all," Spoelstra emphasized.
At times last season, Powell was asked to serve as the Los Angeles Clippers' primary scorer. However, when Kawhi Leonard returned from injury he shifted back into a secondary role. Despite the reduced shot attempts, Powell continued to provide a significant scoring punch without showing any signs of frustration.
Spoelstra highlighted Powell’s composure as a quality in which aligns perfectly with Heat culture.
"I'm just excited to have his personality and his competitiveness and that nature with our group," he concluded.
More Miami Heat News
NBA Insider Strongly Questions Miami Heat's Strategy Entering Next Season
Heat's Kasparas Jakučionis Makes Quick Recovery From Slow Start
ESPN's Udonis Haslem Says Heat's Kel'el Ware Now Must Live Up To Label