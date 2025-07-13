Heat Predicted To Land LeBron James In Blockbuster Trade Sending $109 Million All-Star To Lakers
Although LeBron James spent just four seasons with the Miami Heat, he impacted the organization in a way few have.
James' time in Miami ended rather abruptly after leading the team to two championships (2012 and 2013), but it appears a reunion is far more realistic than anyone anticipated. Insider John Gambadoro replied to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne, writing, "They [Lakers] would like to move on from him [James] ASAP."
These rumors about the 21-time All-Star's time in L.A. coming to an end have led to a handful of proposals and predictions. Atlanta Hawks On SI predicts a blockbuster trade could take place between the Heat, Lakers, and Hawks, which would see James finish out his illustrious career in Miami. The full proposed details are as follows:
Hawks Receive: Gabe Vincent
Heat Receive: LeBron James, Maxi Kleber, and Vit Krejci
Lakers Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, Haywood Highsmith, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and an unprotected 2029 1st round pick
The player who largely prevented the Heat from landing Kevin Durant was rising sophomore Kel'el Ware, who is nowhere to be found in this scenario. The biggest losses in this deal are Jaquez Jr., who still holds much upside, and the first-round pick. Highsmith is nothing more than a solid rotational piece while Rozier was barely cracking the Heat's lineup by the end of the 2025 season.
Wiggins is a strong contributor and one-time All-Star but simply cannot offer the same level of play James can, even at 40 years old. The former No. 1 pick could, however, act as a nice complement piece to Luka Doncic for at least the 2026 season. The final season (2027) of his four-year, $109 million contract is a player option, so even if he opts in, his money is off the books for the summer of what is setting up to be a jaw-dropping free agency class.
Gambadoro's post suggests a James trade will come at the Lakers' own discretion rather than at the request of the four-time NBA champion. Even if that's the case and L.A. finds the Heat's offer appealing, James still needs to hold a desire to return to Miami because of his no-trade clause.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
NBA Insider Strongly Questions Miami Heat's Strategy Entering Next Season
Heat's Kasparas Jakučionis Makes Quick Recovery From Slow Start
ESPN's Udonis Haslem Says Heat's Kel'el Ware Now Must Live Up To Label