Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Inks Endorsement Deal With Adidas

Jovic signs his first endorsement as a professional

There are plenty firsts for NBA rookies.

First game. First start. First basket. First Dunk.

On Thursday, Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic announced his first endorsement. Jovic posted on Twitter he is joining the adidas team.

"This is just the beginning," Jovic tweeted. "Excited to announce I have joined the @adidasbasketball family for the next chapter of my career!"

Jovic is averaging 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11 appearances this season. Because of injuries, Jovic has made six starts in his young career and is now spending time in Sioux Falls, the Heat's G League affiliate.

"Everything is important for him this year, really," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "When he's with us, it's important just to see how we operate, what expected from a workload standpoint, from a player development standpoint. Also, learning how to stay ready so you don't have to get ready and that your opportunities can happen at any time. We're not just going to play him 40-plus minutes. He has to earn those minutes and contribute to winning to be able to get more minutes."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Victor Oladipo comes up big in Thunder victory. CLICK HERE

How Twitter reacted to the Heat's win in OKC. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro hits the winning basket against Thunder. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com