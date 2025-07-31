An Iconic Brand Merges Design With Modern Golf Style
After a successful debut of its Originals Golf collection last spring, adidas has released the second capsule of the popular Trefoil logo apparel for the fall season. While expectations were high, the brand answered global consumer demand in a big way and delivered on its goal to reimagine its heritage as an original style leader on and off the course.
Deliberate and elevated styling focuses on the details and represent an invitation to join a cultural movement that infuses street fashion into golf apparel.
“There’s even more energy around the Originals Golf fall collection—definitely a little more spice or seasoning if you will,” said Shaun Madigan, adidas Golf global apparel director. “You’ll see more inspiration from what’s happening in fashion today,” he added. “I say this all the time—golf apparel is being influenced by everyday streetwear more than ever before, but runway fashion is looking to the creativity in golf style more than ever before as well.”
The variety of golf venues and ways to be involved are helping drive the fashion mergers. The opportunities to interact with the game—from traditional 18-hole outings to casual par-3s, all-weather hitting bays and Topgolf-type entertainment complexes—allows us to expand our golf wardrobe and blur the lines of what we put on, when and where.
The adidas Originals fall collection prepares us for the transitional climate and cooler temperatures with new layering pieces in cozy knits and cashmere with modern oversized raised logo graphics and more textural looks. There are new iterations of the green and blue color palettes, plus versions of footwear and accessories that compliment the apparel pieces.
The offering for men’s apparel is highlighted with an Originals knit stripe long-sleeve polo and knit vest. “The vest detail with its honeycomb construction, color contrast at the neck and embroidered Trefoil logo is really something that can be worn by both men and women,” Madigan said. “You can wear it over a polo, but the vest is also a very relevant piece from a cultural perspective for streetwear.” The new navy with green stripe long sleeve polo has a subtle soft velour texture that adds to the rich look. Pair it with the ivory pleated pant for a very wearable outfit from a lifestyle perspective.
The range also includes an Archive pocket polo and Archive plaid pant, TwistKnit polo, pleated short and pant, stripe knit polo, printed Trefoil polo.
In addition to the knit vest, layering pieces feature a quarter-zip long wind jacket, three-stripe quarter-zip track jacket and knit sweater.
A standout piece on the women’s side is the cashmere knit sweater. “The sweater has a beautiful, oversized Trefoil graphic on the front we did in an eyelash knit,” Madigan said. “It has a beautiful soft hand and the amount of stretch is incredible. It’s something I think is fun and playful—relevant for the game but can also easily be worn for everyday life.”
The capsule also includes Originals TwistKnit Trefoil polo, printed polo, pleated skort, dress, down vest and new pant.
While the collection’s impetus is around fashion, there’s no lack of performance features needed for sport such as TwistKnit that supports distraction-free play with an enhanced range of motion the fabric provides. Details like ribbed stand-up collars, banded flat-knit cuffs and hems, vertical ribbing, contrast color tipping and substantial fabrications all add to the legacy looks that wear well through 18 holes and beyond.
“We’re proud of our heritage and we’re proud of what adidas Trefoil means to sport and to culture,” Madigan said. “It’s something that younger generations and older generations can both identify with.”
All the new Originals Golf fall pieces are available on adidas.com, the adidas app and at select retailers beginning Aug. 1.