Miami Heat Should Reward Udonis Haslem For His Sacrifice In 2010

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem has taken a lot of criticism after announcing he was returning for a 20th season.

Critics have said the Heat are wasting a roster spot on Haslem. They say it's time to move on from him, perhaps making him an assistant coach.

What people forget is the sacrifice Haslem made in 2010 to help Heat team president Pat Riley construct the Big Three era of LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. That group led Miami to two NBA championships in four consecutive appearances from 2010-2014.

It seems many have forgotten Haslem took $14 million less that summer so it could happen. He had offers from the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets, but chose a five-year, $20-million deal to stay with the Heat.

Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe drove home the point on Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed."

“On the Miami Heat, [Haslem is] royalty," Sharpe said. "... What he did is that he gave up money to stay in Miami when he could have went to Dallas."

While Heat fans continue to moan about Haslem returning, they should commend him and also Riley for paying it forward.

“To sign LeBron and Bosh and Pat Riley has rewarded his loyalty," Sharpe continued. "So the OG is going to be in Miami because he’s the part of establishing the culture and he’s not going anywhere.”

