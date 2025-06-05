Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes Set to Deal Miami Heat a Reality Check
Shaquille O’Neal has advised Giannis Antetokounmpo not to worry about market size in his potential search for a new home, citing social media as a catch-all that shrinks the globe. Whether the “Big Aristotle” is right is a matter of opinion, and although the “Greek Freak” has dropped clues about enjoying bigger cities and Florida’s climate, he hasn’t even notified Milwaukee that he wants out.
Since Shaq is dispensing advice, here are my two cents - if Giannis does decide he’s done with the Bucks, the Miami Heat are in no position to significantly improve his chances. Antetokounmpo should look elsewhere if he wants to win immediately. Miami’s experienced front office doesn’t need a reality check. I suspect they know they’re not coming away with the NBA offseason’s biggest prize.
Although Heat president Pat Riley has stated he doesn’t plan to “run it back,” he should be on to Plan B as he looks to restore Miami into a place where top players want to win a title. Currently, it's not that.
Antetokounmpo, per the tweet above, is apparently visiting Brazil soon. Maybe he's getting away to make a final decision. Still, he should know moving is a hassle. Displacing a young family isn’t ideal when you’ve already locked up security. It’s only worth it if you’re ring-chasing, which is the situation Antetokounmpo finds himself in following one playoff miss after another since winning the 2021 Finals.
The two-time MVP reportedly had his meeting with the Bucks late in May, and no news trickled out that he’d even requested a trade. Reports were that Milwaukee was convincing him to stay by pointing out the East would be wide open again due to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s likely absence next season and the ascension of teams like the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, who hadn’t reached the conference finals in a quarter-century. The message was that anything is possible in a conference without a juggernaut.
Even if GM Jon Horst wants to do right by the 30-year-old forward, sending him to whatever team he chooses so long as a reasonable deal can be struck, making that happen with the Heat will leave little room for error. Getting Antetokounmpo to South Florida would cost Miami a number of pieces viewed as indispensable by a team that doesn’t haven’t many of those.
If you’re Horst, taking back Andrew Wiggins isn’t going to cut it. You’re going to need promising center Kel’el Ware and forward Nikola Jovic. Either Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro would be the major piece heading back to Milwaukee.
The other would stay put to serve as Giannis’ “Robin” on a Heat team whose ceiling would be higher than it currently is, but would be awfully thin on depth.
Would joining Miami beat the alternative of playing for a Bucks team likely to be without Damian Lillard for all of 2025-26 as he mends from his torn Achilles? He’d play for Erik Spoelstra instead of Doc Rivers, which some would view as a significant upgrade. What else, besides sunnier skies and warmer temperatures, could be placed in that category?
If he wants to live in Florida, the Orlando Magic, back-to-back Southeast Division champions, offer a more attractive alternative. If he doesn’t want to pay state taxes, the San Antonio Spurs could put together the best package of any team in the NBA considering they landed the No. 2 pick to team with reigning Rookie of the Year winners Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama.
The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets can also put together trade packages on par with what the Heat can offer Milwaukee, and although those teams toil in the tougher Western Conference, they would all have a great chance to win the Southwest Division if they acquire Antetokounmpo.
Face facts. Miami hasn’t won a championship since 2013. Heat Culture is respected and South Florida remains a place players look forward to visiting, but there are other attractive options top guys are willing to explore. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh aren’t walking through that door.
Neither is Antetokounmpo.
