Udonis Haslem, Mike Miller Confident In Aggressive Miami Heat Offseason
After the Miami Heat's first-round exit sent them home early, many fans have been concerned that this lack of movement will foreshadow another quiet offseason.
Despite being in many trade rumors and offseason discussions, the Heat’s most impactful offseason move over the last three years was signing veteran Alec Burks last summer. Beyond him, the draft has been their primary way of obtaining new core players for their future. However, Heat champions Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller expressed belief in Miami finally making a key move this offseason.
“What I would say just from knowing Coach Riley the way we know him, is he’s going to be very, very aggressive and be in conversations everywhere,” Miller said on The OGs Podcast. “I don’t think they come back as the same situation.”
With Pelicans forward Zion Williamson likely off the trade market, there are still several stars the Heat can try to go after. The two most realistic options have been Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) and DeMar DeRozan (Sacramento Kings). Miami has a better shot at Durant with the Suns' lowered asking price, while DeRozan has long shared common interest with the Heat.
“I think the conversation he had with the media at the end of the year is that he didn’t think running it back was the thing to do. So, I’ve got to believe he’s hunting for a whale,” Haslem said.
