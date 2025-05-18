Giannis Drops Clue About Orlando Magic as Preferred Destination in Potential Trade
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo interacted with his X (formerly Twitter) followers by participating in an impromptu Q & A session. Responding to the question of “what city made you happiest to be there,” the two-time MVP responded “Florida cities.”
Fans of both the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic proceeded to turn the tweet into a recruiting session, and it’s worth knowing that this was all going on just shy of 3 AM local time in the Sunshine State. Antetokounmpo also shared thoughts on Barcelona teenage soccer star Lamine Yamal, confirmed feta is his favorite cheese and said he loves heavy metal.
For the purposes of his immediate future, his comment regarding “Florida cities” was the most newsworthy development of the session, which also featured Antetokounmpo saying New York is his favorite city to play in on the road. While that should rightfully excite Knicks and Nets fans, his stated affection for playing in Madison Square Garden is nothing new.
That Florida cities have made him happiest when both the Heat and Magic entered their offseason looking to potentially make significant moves after disappointing endings to their seasons is telling.
Antetokounmpo balanced the menu with answers like who he favors in MLB, his favorite wrestler and what his first jersey was, but knew that making opinions a matter of public record would move the needle in the NBA news cycle. The “Greek Freak” used the “crying/laughing” emoji and “100” symbol when a user stated that “having a random Q&A while rumors are going on is peak Giannis behavior.”
According to league insider Chris Haynes, Antetokounmpo will meet with the Bucks sometime in the middle of the coming week to discuss his future. With star guard Damian Lillard, who was mentioned with Stephen Curry as his best shooters of all-time, set to miss most if not all of the 2025-26 season after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs, Milwaukee is likely to take a step back next season. Antetokounmpo has always prided himself on loyalty and has stated emphatically he’d never request a trade, but it’s possible the Bucks are also willing to turn the page.
If it comes to pass that Antetokounmpo is available, every team would explore what it would take to get him to their city. If he has a preference, the Bucks are likely to reward his loyalty by sending him where he wants to go as long as their trade partner isn’t stingy with assets worthy of securing the services of the 30-year-old nine-time All-Star. Orlando has a unique connection to Antetokounmpo in that president Jeff Weltman and consultant John Hammond drafted him to the Bucks 12 years ago.
The Magic are expected to extend Paolo Banchero later this offseason and want to continue building around him, but it’s possible they would deal Franz Wagner or Jalen Suggs, who received extensions last offseason and no longer will carry a “poison pill provision” if traded July 1 or later. Orlando also has other large contracts, from Jonathan Isaac to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and numerous younger assets on rookie deals, to get creative with in the interest of making a deal.
Antetokounmpo’s “Florida cities” comment may have been the biggest clue yet that if he’s ready to leave Milwaukee, moving to a state with no income tax, tropical weather and two well-run teams committed to building a winner intrigues him most.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI. If you want to talk Giannis or coax him into a Q&A, find him on Twitter at @mejiadinero. He can also be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com