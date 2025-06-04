Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Going Against Narratives In NBA Finals Pick
Some fans and media members believe the Oklahoma City Thunder will capture the 2025 championship, marking the beginning of an incoming dynasty.
However, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem believes the Indiana Pacers have enough advantages to make this a balanced series.
Haslem discussed his picks for the NBA Finals on The OGs Podcast with former Heat teammate Mike Miller. Haslem explained the roads to victory for each team, listing their advantages and most impactful strengths.
“I just really believe in OKC, but I caution to say this because I am the guy that’s been in the Indiana locker room,” Haslem said. “I’ve been in the Indiana locker room, so I know what that feels like. For me to pick OKC and go against my own kind, it doesn’t feel right to me. Do I think OKC is going to win? Probably so.”
Both teams were among the league's deepest teams, as they could consistently use around 10 players from their bench. They were also the best teams from their respective conferences in the second half of the season, displaying their momentum from the regular season to the Finals.
“If OKC wins it, I’ll just say they won because they were the better team from top to bottom,” Haslem said. “But if Indiana wins it, I will say they were the better-coached team. Rick Carlisle has done it before. When I look over there, I can say these are the guys that have done it before and have been here before.”
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Encouraged To Avoid Likes Of Kevin Durant, Trae Young This Offseason
Miami Heat Expected To Bolster Future Backcourt Depth In Latest NBA Mock Draft
Front Office Analyst Suggests Down Year For Miami Heat May Benefit Future