Report: All-Star Was ‘Fatigued’ Playing With Heat Star Jimmy Butler
Don’t feel bad if the Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat trade saga has worn you out in recent weeks.
At least one former Heat player might know the feeling all too well.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Monday that ex-Heat guard Kyle Lowry became frustrated playing with Butler. Lowry, a six-time All-Star, spent parts of three seasons in Miami.
“Sources say even Lowry, who remains as close away from the court as anyone to Butler, gradually grew fatigued by his teammate’s headstrong tendencies on the floor,” Fischer wrote.
Fischer said Lowry, now with the 76ers, declined to comment.
Lowry isn’t the only notable ex-teammate mentioned in Fischer’s story. He reported the departures of several Heat players had a notable impact on Butler’s temperament of late.
“Maybe the strongest argument Butler could muster as a counter: Look to his left and right and his closest teammates from that Cinderella team in 2023 are all gone,” Fischer wrote. “Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin - three starters from Miami’s Game 1 Finals lineup against Denver - all left the Heat over the past two summers.”
“Those were [Butler’s] guys,” another NBA source told Fischer.
Unfortunately for Butler, players leave all the time. Not even LeBron James or Kobe Bryant could keep all their favorite teammates in an era of cap room and teams willing to overpay players.
Butler holds (or held) a considerable amount of power and leverage in the Heat locker room. However, Heat president Pat Riley runs the show and owns the final say.
Not even Butler could get the Heat to acquire another superstar, reportedly a significant reason why he’s so frustrated with the organization.
Granted, there’s a difference between landing an All-Star in their prime and keeping Vincent or Martin. Butler should know that with how frequently he’s changed teams over the last decade.
BUTLER REPORTEDLY WANTED PRIVATE PLANES
The Heat cited conduct detrimental to the team when they suspended Butler earlier this month.
With Butler expected to rejoin the Heat when his suspension ends Friday, we’re learning what Butler may have done to offend Riley and upper management.
Fischer reported Monday that Butler had “multiple instances” of skipping the Heat’s morning shootarounds. Fischer also shared, via sources, that Butler requested to fly on private jets rather than the Heat’s charter plane.
Neither Butler nor the Heat had addressed the accusation as of publication.
ALLEN SIDES WITH RILEY IN BUTLER FEUD
A significant number of former NBA players have sided with Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler during his feud with president Pat Riley.
Longtime Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen feels both are guilty—and he doesn’t want anyone ignoring Butler’s responsibility for the saga getting out of hand.
On a recent episode of Ticket and the Truth, Allen acknowledged he doesn’t like how Butler has handled himself lately.
Allen defended the Heat’s reluctance to extend Butler after injuries cost him 22 games last season.
“For a guy that played 75 percent during the regular season, how [are] you gonna ask for max money when you only wanna play one part of the season?” Allen asked.
“You know what this culture’s about,” Allen continued, adding, “Come win something for me, then we can holla.”
