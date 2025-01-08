Local Radio Host Suggests Miami Heat Hand Keys To 21–Year-Old
If you’re old enough, think back to what you were doing at 21.
Did you know how to do laundry? Were you able to cook for yourself yet? If you owned a pet, did that pet always have enough food and a bowl full of water?
Now, ask yourself what you’d have done at 21 if you were talented enough to play professional sports. Would you have been able to be the face of an entire franchise?
We only ask because local radio host Brendan Tobin feels Miami Heat forward Nikola Jović is ready for that opportunity.
“Heat fans need to realize in the moment when a moment is happening,” Tobin said Wednesday, “and I’m telling you right now: the franchise is getting turned over to this kid.”
Tobin is all aboard the Jović hype train after a 20-point, six-rebound, four-assist performance in Tuesday’s 114-98 victory over the Warriors. Miami outscored Golden State by 25 points with Jović on the floor.
“There’s just a confidence this kid has played with,” Tobin explained. “There’s a demeanor that he plays with. [There is] something about him that just feels like something’s flipped … but we are here.
“The Jović era is upon us.”
In that case, the 21-year-old Jović needs to wrestle control of the Heat—at least among active players—from aspiring All-Star guard Tyler Herro. Embattled forward Jimmy Butler ceded his role as Miami’s No. 1 scorer and face of the franchise to Herro, who is enjoying a career year.
Jović averages 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 26 games (10 starts). His 45.1 shooting percentage is virtually identical to last year’s 45.2 over a career-high 21.5 minutes.
We’re skeptical Miami plans on listening to Tobin and turning the franchise over to Jović. However, the Heat nonetheless need performances like Tuesday night’s if they plans on making a deep playoff run.
HERRO SAYS CELTICS NEARLY DRAFTED HIM
Here’s a nightmare scenario for Heat fans: imagine if the rival Boston Celtics drafted Tyler Herro in 2019.
On the Jan. 7 episode of The OGs podcast, Herro shared that the 18-time NBA champions intended on adding him to an already-loaded roster several years ago. Boston entered the 2019 draft having reached the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the previous three seasons.
“They had already guaranteed me the pick for the most part,” Herro said. “And then Miami took me right before at 13. So it was a blessing.”
One might think Herro prepared for the draft with no ideal team in mind. Not necessarily, especially when the league finalized the draft order that spring.
“When I [saw] the numbers on the teams of where they were drafting and I see Miami was 13, I was set on Miami months prior before they even [drafted],” Herro recalled.
“It was just like a dream to go to Miami.”
BARKLEY TALKS BUTLER TRADE RUMORS
Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew recently discussed Jimmy Butler’s trade drama and whether a team should acquire him ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Butler hits unrestricted free agency this summer if he declines his $52 million player option.
“I wouldn’t even trade for him unless he gave me a contract extension because I can’t take that chance that he’s going to leave after one year since you have to give up some good stuff,” Barkley said Tuesday night.
“Jimmy Butler is a terrific player," Barkley added. "You’re not going to get him free. But if I'm going to rent him for the rest of the season and he opts out of my contract, I’m done.“
Teams potentially interested in Butler are almost certainly aware of the downsides, including his age, durability, and upcoming free agency.
Barkley criticized Butler for wanting a contract extension yet getting suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.
“This is all about money,” Barkley said. “So don’t tell me he lost some joy and all this. He wants a long-term contract. You have a contract. You don’t get to say, 'Unless you extend me, I’m just going to quit playing.' I bet he gets joy if he got three more years.”
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
ESPN NBA Insider Shares Most Shocking Part of Jimmy Butler Trade Saga
Exclusive: Jimmy Butler Mural Creator Talks Artwork, Feedback From Heat Community
Will Miami Heat Make Changes After Jimmy Butler Trade Saga?
Lawyer Breaks Down Jimmy Butler Suspension, NBPA Grievance
MORE HEAT NEWS
NBA Insider Accuses Jimmy Butler of Lying During Viral Press Conference
Former All-Star Blasts Pat Riley for Running Miami Heat Like a ‘Prison’
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.