NBA Legend Rips Pat Riley for Disrespecting Jimmy Butler
Those involved in planning the next Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame event may want to ensure Paul Pierce and Pat Riley are at separate tables.
Pierce, a Boston Celtics legend who frequently clashed with Riley’s Heat teams, has regularly criticized the Miami president during the Jimmy Butler trade saga.
On a recent episode of his Ticket and The Truth podcast, Pierce slammed Riley for disrespecting Butler, the six-time All-Star who requested a trade earlier this month.
“Once I get whatever I got out of you, you can get the f--k outta here,” Pierce said. “That’s what Pat Riley’s mentality is.”
Added co-host Kevin Garnett: “Pat is putting s--t on bro’s name.”
The seeds for the Butler-Riley feud were arguably planted last spring when Riley called his star forward’s durability into question. The two sides failed to reach a contract extension before the season; Butler is expected to decline his $52 million player option and hit unrestricted free agency this summer.
Pierce tried evaluating the situation from Butler’s perspective.
“If I’m Jimmy, why [would] I wanna be here if you don’t even respect me?” Pierce asked. “You don’t respect me nor what I’ve done, and I’ve seen this with your other superstars, like, how D-Wade don’t retire a Heat?”
Although Wade retired with the Heat in 2019, he first departed in 2016 and signed with his hometown Chicago Bulls. Riley repeatedly took responsibility throughout the process, and the two later mended their relationship.
“That should have never happened,” Pierce argued. “That was all Riley, though.”
Pierce warned superstars earlier this month against joining the Heat.
“The Players see what’s going on with all Miami superstars,” Pierce wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “so why would another Superstar player go to Miami if this is how they all get treated with no respect, after what they have done for the Franchise”
BOVADA TAKES ANTI-RILEY STANCE
Bovada Sportsbook oddsmakers sound like they side with Jimmy Butler in his feud with Riley.
The popular sportsbook offers +50000 odds for Riley to win executive of the year. For those unfamiliar with betting, you win $500 if you bet $1 at +50000.
In other words, Bovada essentially believes not even a miracle would land Riley his second Executive of the Year award.
How low is +50000 in the grand scheme of things? The Heat are +10000 to win the Finals. Most teams with worse odds of winning the Finals are either destined for the Play-In Tournament or a losing season.
At least fans can talk themselves into betting a team with +100000 odds, like the Pistons or Brooklyn Nets, to win the Finals. All it takes is a massive trade, an extended winning streak or two, and some playoff magic.
LOVE HONORS FATHER
Heat veteran forward Kevin Love went back to his roots this weekend.
Love arrived at Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers wearing an Oregon Ducks jacket. His father, Stan Love, is an Oregon Hall of Famer and a former All-Pac-8 power forward.
The elder Love later played five NBA seasons, averaging 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds.
Unfortunately for Love, he didn’t see the court in Miami’s 119-98 victory over the Trail Blazers. Love, who averages 5.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, hasn’t played since Dec. 29.
The gesture is nonetheless a sweet one, especially as the 36-year-old nears the end of his playing career. There’ll only be so many more opportunities for Love to celebrate his family and honor those who paved the way for him to become an All-NBA forward.
JOVIĆ FINDING SHOOTING STROKE
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jović has found his shooting stroke at the perfect time.
Jović tallied a season-high 21 points on eight of 12 shooting Saturday night. He added eight rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block in Miami’s third straight win.
Jović made four of seven threes off the bench. Miami outscored Portland by 20 points with the third-year forward on the floor.
“We have great players [and] it’s easy to play around them,” Jović told reporters. “As long as you’re in the right spot at the right moment … I feel like we can always play good basketball.”
StatMuse reported Jović is the youngest player in Heat history with such a stat line.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.