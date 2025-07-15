Inside The Heat

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Weakness Keeping Miami Heat From Contending

Shandel Richardson

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal knows what it takes to win a championship. He won three with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped bring the first to the Miami Heat in 2006. While O'Neal is excited about the Heat adding guard Norman Powell in free agency, he still feels they aren't championship-ready.

In an interview with Forbes, he revealed the missing ingredient needed for the Heat to make a run to the NBA Finals.

“They got all the pieces,” O’Neal said. “They just need a big, they need a closer, big-time closer. I don’t know what it is, but they’re always going to compete, always going to make a run for the players.”

O'Neal said the Heat need a player like Jimmy Butler, who led them to the Finals in 2020 and 2023. The Heat came up short both times, losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets. They need either a piece like Butler or for Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro to reach the next level.

“When you talk about Miami culture, the culture, which I helped create, it’s all about championships,” O’Neal said. “Do they have enough to win a championship? No, not at all. But if you get them a closer, then we’ll start talking championships.”

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Drops Bombshell Statement On Kel’el Ware

ESPN Analyst Projects Miami Heat’s Remaining Offseason Moves

ESPN Analyst Says Norman Powell Signing Benefits This Miami Heat Player The Most

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here