There is a moment in every evolving partnership when the numbers don’t quite match the intent. The Miami Heat are living in that space right now with Tyler Herro and Norman Powell, a pairing that flashes obvious offensive potential while still searching for rhythm, timing, and consistency.

After Miami’s 127–121 win over the Phoenix Suns, Erik Spoelstra didn’t try to sell the pairing as a finished product. He asked for patience instead.

“Yeah, give us a little bit of time, because it will get a whole lot better,” Spoelstra said. “We love it, too, because the other side has to make decisions. Who are you putting on who?”

That question is the foundation of the Heat’s belief in the Herro-Powell combination. It’s not about what they’ve already proven together. It’s about the stress they can place on defenses simply by sharing the floor.

This season, lineups featuring Tyler Herro and Norman Powell have logged 129 minutes together. The results so far are modest. Those units have a net rating of plus-0.8 and have outscored opponents by nine total points. By pure efficiency standards, it’s middle of the road, neither a strength nor a liability.

But Miami’s evaluation goes deeper than the spreadsheet.

Herro and Powell are both shot-makers who command attention in different ways. Herro bends coverage with pull-up shooting. Powell punishes late rotations and thrives attacking tilted defenses. When they share the court, defenders can’t simplify assignments. Switches come with consequences. Help decisions open lanes elsewhere.

Spoelstra alluded to that against Phoenix, pointing out how the pairing unlocked driving opportunities for Jaime Jaquez Jr., who finished with eight assists - including five which led to the game-sealing 13 combined points from Powell and Bam Adebayo in their late comeback.

“We want more of that,” Spoelstra said. “The synergy will be there if we just can consistently play the way we know we need to play.”

Consistency has been the missing piece. Herro’s season has been interrupted by injuries (foot, toe), limiting practice time and shared reps. Powell has dealt with occassional availability issues. The result is a partnership built largely on feel rather than repetition, one still learning the subtle cues that separate coexistence from cohesion.

Powell acknowledged that process after the Suns game.

“We’re both confident, not only in our own abilities, but in each other,” he said. “We’re talking to each other after the course of the game. We’re talking to each other on the bench. When he was out, he was talking to me. When I’ve been out, talking to him.”

That communication matters for a duo whose success depends on spacing, timing, and trust. Knowing when the other wants the ball, where they prefer to attack, and how quickly a possession needs to flow isn’t automatic. It’s learned.

The Heat, now 21-19 after snapping a three-game losing skid, are betting that learning curve flattens with time.

Miami’s broader offensive identity gives context to the experiment. At their best this season, the Heat have played with pace, movement, and decisiveness. When that style slips, the offense bogs down into static possessions that neutralize shooting talent. Spoelstra has been clear that the Herro-Powell pairing only works if it’s embedded in that larger framework.

“There’s an absolute way we need to play,” he said. “And when we don’t, it’s like burning our hand. What are we doing?”

That urgency reflects where Miami is as a team. The Heat are once again in the play-in picture of the Eastern Conference, searching for lineups that can hold up against elite competition. The Herro-Powell combination isn’t meant to be a cure-all. It’s a pressure point, one that can tilt matchups if the surrounding pieces move with purpose.

The Suns game just was a start

Against Phoenix, that potential surfaced in flashes. Herro scored 23. Powell added 27. Bam Adebayo closed the game with a dominant final quarter, ending his own recent struggles. The box score told a clean story, but the subtext mattered more. Phoenix couldn’t load up on one scorer without exposing another.

That’s the vision Miami is chasing.

The current numbers don’t demand celebration, but they don’t discourage belief either. A plus-0.8 net rating across limited minutes reflects a partnership still finding its footing, not one fundamentally flawed. The Heat see the defensive dilemmas forming, even when the execution lags.

For now, Herro and Powell are sharing the floor, sharing the ball, and sharing the learning process. The conversations on the bench matter as much as the possessions on the court. Miami isn’t rushing the verdict.

The pairing doesn’t need to be dominant yet. It needs to be trending forward. And if the Heat get the time, health, and repetition they’re asking for, the decisions Spoelstra keeps referencing may soon feel heavier for every defense they face.