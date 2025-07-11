Inside The Heat

ESPN Analyst Projects Miami Heat’s Remaining Offseason Moves

Bryan Townes

Mar 8, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to center Kel'el Ware (7) and forward Andrew Wiggins (22) against the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter at Kaseya Center.
After the Miami Heat’s highlight of the summer in the Norman Powell trade, their open roster spot has many wondering if they will make another home run move.

On the Zaslow Show 2.0 podcast, Jonathan Zaslow and Bobby Marks discuss several moves the Heat have already made for its most active offseason in several seasons. Following these moves, Powell may be the only big-time acquisition they’ll make.

“I mean, listen, we’re going to see probably within the next couple of days, Beal become available in free agency,” Marks said. “I think the Norman Powell move eliminates that, as far as what they need. They’re a little bit below three and change below the first apron, so they can go out and sign a minimum guy if they want to do that. But I’m not anticipating another big move.”

The Heat have addressed several key priorities this offseason. Davion Mitchell’s extension was arguably at the top of the list because his addition to the team gave them a dominant perimeter defender they severely lacked outside of Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith. With Duncan Robinson leaving, getting another capable shooter in return with Simone Fontecchio assured Tyler Herro and Powell won’t be the only primary perimeter shooters on the roster. 

Had the Heat not been able to get a projected lottery pick in Kasparas Jakučionis after he fell in the draft, they would have more incentive to go after Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard. It seems the Heat are focused on developing their future assets to move in a younger direction.

Bryan attended Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia with a focus on sports management. While he didn't grow up an NBA fan, he became one after playing the popular NBA2K video game. From Jimmy Butler to Ray Allen to Chris Bosh, Bryan has followed the Heat for the past several years.