Brandon Miller Believes the Hornets Are a Playoff Team

If you're unaware, the Charlotte Hornets have the longest active playoff drought in the NBA. And no, making it to the play-in tournament does not qualify for a playoff appearance. The last time Charlotte actually made it to the postseason was during Steve Clifford's first tenure as the head coach and when Kemba Walker was the face of the franchise back in 2015-16.

Second-year star Brandon Miller is fully confident in that drought coming to an end in 2024-25 under the direction of rookie head coach Charles Lee.

"I think Charlotte fans should expect a playoff team. I think we’re going to bring energy every game and go out there and get as many wins as we can," Miller told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "My main goal is to win. I think everything comes after that as far as any of the awards. I can’t really say much to anybody who’s been in Charles’ shoes. He’s won a couple of rings, so hopefully, I’ll get a ring under my belt."

Making it to the postseason is certainly attainable for this young squad, believe it or not. Health has been this team's downfall over the last two years, it's not because there's a shortage of talent. The overall depth of the roster has also improved with guys who have been a part of some really good teams in the NBA such as Josh Green, Grant Williams, Taj Gibson, and Seth Curry. Having those vets around that know what winning basketball looks like at this level should help the team's young core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams take the next step in their respective careers.

Charlotte may not be at the forefront of NBA fans' minds, but by this time next year they could be considered one of the best young teams the league has to offer.

