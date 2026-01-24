Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

After a quick one-game road trip to Orlando, the Charlotte Hornets are back in town today, looking to build off their win over the Magic, playing host to the Washington Wizards.

Here is how our staff sees this one going.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 118, Wizards 114

I picked the Hornets to beat the Magic mainly because of how this team seemingly likes to alternate good and bad performances. I'll keep that trend going this afternoon with Charlotte playing a somewhat ugly brand of ball against the Wizards, but still finding a way to win.

Evan Campos: Hornets 122, Wizards 103

Washington is a bad basketball team by design, playing a lot of young and raw players while sitting bottom two in both offense and defense with the worst net rating in the league. Even with the change in tipoff time, Charlotte has to take care of business here. It is still wild to think the Wizards swept the Hornets 4-0 last season, but for all the obvious progress Charlotte has made since then, consistently beating teams you are supposed to beat is the next standard this group has to hit.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 129, Wizards 111

I’m loath to pick a blowout like this because the Hornets usually let me down when I do. However, this is a very winnable game, and when the Hornets win, it's not close. They've been playing incredible basketball of late, and that should continue today.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 135, Wizards 117

It'll take a few more weeks for me to feel fully confident about these types of games, especially against the Wizards. But even though I'm still a bit skeptical, I'll give this team the benefit of the doubt it's earned recently.

The Hornets and Wizards will tip the action off at 12 p.m. ET. The game was moved up from its originally scheduled time due to the incoming severe winter storm, which is set to slam the Charlotte area later this evening and into Sunday. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ.

