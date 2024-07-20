Matt Morgan Sets Hornets Summer League Record with 36-Point Outburst
Just as everyone expected, Charlotte Hornets guard Matt Morgan put up a whopping 36 points in the team's 84-68 win over the Portland Trail Blazers late Friday night.
Okay, in all seriousness...what in the heck got into this guy last night? He shot a perfect 11/11 from the field, including knocking down all seven three-point attempts. Only two other Hornets finished the night in double figures - Jake Stephens and Zavier Simpson each with 14.
“It felt good. Usually when I make my first shot, I know it’s going to be a good game," Morgan said in a postgame interview posted by Hornets.com. "I credit my teammates for finding me throughout the whole game and getting me open. You just ultimately want to come out with the win but to do what I did, perfect from the field, I missed two free throws so I know my dad goin to be mad about that but other than that, I think I played a pretty good game.”
Morgan's 36-point outburst just so happens to be the most points ever scored in a Summer League game in Hornets' franchise history, according to Sam Perley of Hornets.com and Morgan had the perfect reaction to it.
“It took me a little while to find my rhythm, find my footing, but this organization is a class act. The coaches from the top down have been amazing. In training camp you felt the energy, even with the vets you could feel that it’s something different. It’s been fun, especially coming off a good season in London to build on that and keep getting better.”
