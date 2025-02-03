Charlotte Hornets recall lottery pick Tidjane Salaün from Greensboro Swarm
The Charlotte Hornets have officially called up Tidjane Salaün from their G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.
As a team trying to prepare a recipe for the future, the Hornets are rounding up the players that they need to help season the stew. As the 6th overall pick in the 2024 draft, Salaün has the potential to not just be a footnote but a headline in Charlotte’s eventual rise from basketball mediocrity.
While Salaün’s future path and role in this league remain unclear, the 6-foot-9 forward has flashed his talent sparingly throughout his rookie season. Through four games in Greensboro, Salaün has averaged 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 39.3%.
With the Hornets, Salaün's top two games as a pro came immediately after each other during the NBA Cup. During a 98-94 loss to the Miami Heat, he scored 17 points and brought down four rebounds. A couple of days later, he scored 14 points against the Knicks while grabbing eight rebounds.
As LaMelo Ball continues to establish himself among the league's top young players, the franchise is aiming to surround him with strong supporting contributors. Salaün’s development is not about a player saving the franchise right now but rather about letting a project simmer. Maybe he’s a future starter, or maybe he’ll be an intriguing piece that plays a role when the Hornets are trying to claw their way out of the NBA's basement.
If he can transition his G League success into NBA minutes, that’ll be an accomplishment for the team. Developing guys like Salaün is less of a "when" and more of a "how long" situation. The Hornets are betting on future relevance, and that’s all their fans can really ask for right now.
