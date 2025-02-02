NBA Mock Trade: Hornets reunite the Ball brothers in potential move with Chicago
With the NBA trade deadline (Thursday, February 6th) rapidly approaching, the Charlotte Hornets will likely make at least one more move after sending Nick Richards to the Phoenix Suns for Josh Okogie in late January.
The Hornets have an abundance of holes on their roster and have a handful of pieces that they could move off of prior to the sounding of the trade deadline buzzer. Vasa Micic, Seth Curry, Grant Williams, and Cody Martin all could be moved at the deadline in a potential fire sale.
What if the Hornets bought a player to build with, though?
Enter Lonzo Ball.
According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, the Bulls are listening to offers on the former #2 overall pick. Ball is currently in the final year of a four-year deal he signed with Chicago in 2021, making $21.4 million this season.
At 12-33, the Hornets buying anything more than draft capital feels unlikely. Having said that, the injuries the team has sustained may force their hand into making a move such as this.
The Trade
Charlotte Hornets receive: G Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls receive: F Grant Williams, G/F Cody Martin, 2026 second round pick via Golden State
The Hornets could move Vasa Micic in favor of Cody Martin, however, injuries to the guard position may force them to keep Micic in Charlotte.
In receiving Lonzo, the Hornets would add another playmaking guard which they desperately need. Oh, and they would be able to reunite the Ball brothers in the Queen City.
Grant and Cody don't exactly fit into the Hornets future timeline, and to be honest, they do not fit Chicago's either. The Bulls would make this move to obtain draft capital, while being able to flip Martin and Williams down the line for more pieces.
Williams IS able to be moved, despite suffering a torn ACL in November, as there is no rule in the NBA against trading injured players.
Charlotte could take pressure off of LaMelo as the only playmaker on the team by pairing him in the backcourt with Lonzo's playmaking abilities while also adding a capable defensive guard next to him.
The trade deadline is Thursday, and if the Hornets are to make one more move, they should consider one like this.
