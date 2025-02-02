How the Charlotte Hornets benefited from the Luka Dončiç, Anthony Davis blockbuster deal
At 11:15 P.M. EST on Saturday night the Los Angeles Lakers were putting the finishing touches on a basketball masterpiece in Madison Square Garden. LeBron James went to the bench with a 30-point triple double in tow as his Lakers, without their star big man Anthony Davis in the lineup, built an insurmountable lead over the New York Knicks. Less than two hours after the final buzzer in New York sounded, the Lakers linked up with the Dallas Mavericks and shocked the NBA world.
Los Angeles traded Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick for Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris in a dumbfounding trade that myself and many others are still trying to wrap their heads around. The deal sent shockwaves through the league, creating unfathomable and unquantifiable ripple effects that franchises across the NBA will feel for years to come. Including the Charlotte Hornets.
Ahead of last season's trade deadline, the Hornets acquired a future first-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks in a deal centered around PJ Washington. That pick is a top-two protected first rounder in 2027 that has suddenly become one of Charlotte's most valuable assets.
Where does Dallas go from here?
When Charlotte traded for that 2027 pick, Dallas was a locked-in, championship contender for the next decade because they employed Dončić. Luka is an elite NBA offense unto himself - a singular force that could drag any complement of teammates through a playoff dogfight.
Now? Dallas' core consists of Kyrie Irving, a 32-year-old guard who is only under contract for one more season; Anthony Davis, an injury-prone, 31-year-old big man who is under contract through 2028; and Klay Thompson, a brittle 34-year-old movement shooter who's time as a valuable role player is running thin.
Both Derrick Lively and Daniel Gafford are promising bigs, but how far is a trio of Davis, Lively, and Gafford getting in the über-competitive Western Conference?
The future in Dallas is significantly murkier without Luka on the roster, but the future in Charlotte just got that much brighter. The Hornets are loaded with three premium picks in the 2027 draft: the aforementioned Mavericks pick, a lottery protected first-round pick from the Heat (who's future is also in question as Jimmy Butler trade rumors reverberate around the league) and their own first-round selection.
If the Hornets are unable to build a competitive roster around their current core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, 2027 is their best chance to reset and bring in a new crop of young talent.
However, if they do build some solid depth around that core and 2027 comes around with the Hornets on the precipice of contention, Charlotte is poised to make a big swing that could elevate the franchise to previously unforeseen heights.
Charlotte's future is as malleable as ever. Past results aren't indicative of future success or failure, but history shows that things don't usually work out in the Hornets' favor. However, sports are fun because you are free to dream of what can be, even if what has been is forgettable.
For the first time in years, the Hornets have a wide path to success instead of the needle-eyed hole they've been trying to squeeze through for most of their existence. Mitch Kupchack gave the Hornets a wonderful parting gift on his way out of the door, and it's time for Jeff Peterson to take advantage of it.
