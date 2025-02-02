Looking at a realistic trade package for LaMelo Ball
When a fanbase on Twitter posts a mock trade about another team's young franchise player, you never think to take it seriously.
Well, last night changed the way it is perceived.
At 12:12 AM, Shams Charania of ESPN dropped one of, if not the biggest trade in NBA history.
After taking about four hours to let everything process, one thought echoed through my head: what could a package for Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball look like? Ball has been a part of trade rumors for a few years but always felt as if he was untouchable. Now we understand that there are NO untouchables in today's NBA, so what would a realistic package for LaMelo Ball look like?
The Trade Package
For starters, the trade would have to include either significant young talent, a star at or near LaMelo's ability, and multiple draft picks. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, and Utah Jazz are the teams with the most to offer the Hornets in this scenario.
For the sake of fun, let's suggest a trade with the one team in there linked the most to Ball: the San Antonio Spurs.
The Trade
Charlotte Hornets acquire: G/F Devin Vassell, F Jeremy Sochan, 2025 Round 1 (CHA, Protected 1-14), 2025 Round 2 (CHI), 2026 Round 1 (ATL, Swap Rights), 2026 Round 2 (Via NOP or POR), 2027 Round 1 (ATL).
San Antonio Spurs acquire: G LaMelo Ball
Now, the Hornets might never deal Lavar's youngest. If they did, this would be a perfect package for them. The Spurs have openly stated they will not deal rookie Stephon Castle. Therefore, throwing him into this deal felt even more unrealistic than it already is.
The Hornets incentive to this deal would be the mix of young talent with the draft capital. The Hornets technically do not own their first round pick this year, with the Spurs having it. That being said, the chances of the Spurs acquiring this season are slim. If the Spurs do not get the pick this season, they would receive the Hornets draft selection next year, with no protection on it.
Getting back this pick would arguably be the most important part of the deal.
Adding the Atlanta 2027 selection would also be extremely valuable. The Hornets would then own FOUR first round picks in 2027, Atlanta, their own, Dallas (Top 2 Protected), and Miami (Lottery Protected).
Though the Hornets would be moving off their franchise player, they would set their team up incredibly for the future. If the team were to land the #1 selection in the upcoming draft, they could build around Cooper Flagg with five first-round picks in the next two drafts.
