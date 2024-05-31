Hornets Player Grades: LaMelo Ball
It's safe to say that LaMelo Ball didn't have the season that most fans or the organization expected. Not so much as his play, but because of his season being derailed by ankle injuries, again. Ball has played just 58 games across the past two seasons and the Hornets haven't won more than 30 games since. Despite his lack of play this season, there was still enough to evaluate.
Glass Half Full
Despite playing in only 22 games, Ball showed superstar flashes. On the season, Ball averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. The most impressive part of Ball's season came in early November that started against a game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Ball recorded 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists in the game, which got his confidence rolling.
For a 17 day stretch at the start of November, Ball played the best basketball of his career averaging of 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, while shooting 49.3% from the field and 43.6% from three on 4.6 three-pointers made. That nine-game stretch should give Hornets fans hope for the future, especially since the Hornets weren't fully healthy then.
Glass Half Empty
Ball started the season slowly after only being cleared for on-court activities after his summer ankle surgery a week before training camp. Over his first five games he averaged just 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 3.8 turnovers, while shooting 30% from the field and 27% from three.
Without a doubt, Ball can score the ball, but he also had his fair share of lackluster shooting performances. In his 22 games, Ball only had six games where he shot above 50% from the field. To make matters worse, Ball had 10 games where he shot less than 40%.
Throughout his career, Ball has failed to shot above 44%, which is definitely concerning as he heads into his fith season. Most of his low percentages from the field deal with his strength, stamina, and shot selection, which are three key aspects of his game that he needs to focus on to take his game to the next level. The elephant in the room is definitely testing out ankle braces next season, but that hasn't gone very well thus far. The Hornets desperately need their star point guard on the court to have any hope of success.
Best Moment of the Season
Despite the season not going as planned for Ball and the Hornets there was one key moment that stood out. On November 20th, Ball led the Hornets to a 20-point comeback versus the Eastern Conference Champions (Boston Celtics). Ball's filled the stat sheet with 36 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists, along with two steals and five threes.
Ball hit the bucket to send the game to overtime before ultimately getting the win versus Boston. This game was what most fans and the organization anticipated out of Ball and the Hornets as he was able to showcase his true superstar abilities.
Worst Moment of the Season
Well, not only was this the worst moment of LaMelo's season, but it was also the worst moment of the Hornets season. On November 26th, Ball sprained his ankle after Paolo Banchero fell on him under the basket, which caused Ball to miss months of play. The injury caused the Hornets to fall completely out of the playoff/play-in race and that was all she wrote.
Overall Grade: C-
There was a lot of expectations for Ball this season, but due to his injuries he couldn't meet them, which led to such a low grade. Many expected Ball to lead the Hornets to the playoffs or at least the play-in, but some of that was out of his control.
The efficiency at just 43.3% and 35.5% from three is not ideal and is certainly one of the areas where there could be improvement. Ball did have spurts of playing at a superstar level before his injury versus Orlando, which is definitely something to look forward to for his future and the team's potential.