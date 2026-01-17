Odds, key players, and how to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets are 2-1 on the current road trip and are now 4-2 in their last six games played away from Spectrum Centers. Could being on the road be a good thing for this team? Tonight, they'll have a shot at revenge against the Golden State Warriors, who beat them on their own floor back on New Year's Eve.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (15-26) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-19)

Date/Time: Saturday, January 17th, 8:30 p.m. EST

Where: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center (18,064)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Players to watch

Brandon Miller (CHA): In the first matchup between these two back on New Year's Eve, Miller exploded for 33 points on 14/29 shooting, although he went just 3/12 from range. Since the turn of the calendar, he's become more efficient from downtown, connecting on 42% of his shots.

Jimmy Butler III (GS): He may not be the player he once was, but Jimmy Butler is still a reliable scorer and the only true scoring threat beyond Steph Curry. He's heated up here of late, notching a pair of 30-point performances in his last three times out. Curry is dangerous from three, of course, but they can't lose Jimmy and his mid-range game.

The Hornets are playing some good basketball of late, but not good enough to get respect on the road against Steph Curry and the Warriors. Currently, Charlotte is a seven-point underdog. The over/under for this one is sitting at 235.5.

