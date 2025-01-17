NBA Mock Trade: Hornets reunite Ball brothers in blockbuster deal
The Charlotte Hornets have already sold off an asset in Nick Richards, signaling that they're not exactly looking to contend this year. However, the modern NBA team isn't beholden to the buyer or seller split. They can and often are both, as the 2023-24 Hornets proved.
With that in mind, it's not far-fetched to think that GM Jeff Peterson might add more talent, especially if the Hornets heat up. They're less than 10 games out from the play-in even as bad as they have been. The long-rumored Lonzo Ball trade to unite the Ball brothers once more might be possible despite the team's record.
Hornets pair LaMelo, Lonzo Ball in mock trade
The Chicago Bulls are better than the Hornets this year, but they're still not very good. Lonzo Ball currently comes off the bench for them, so if a good offer came across for their sixth man, it's unlikely that they'd turn it down. It's hard to determine what their core is, but Ball isn't even starting regularly, so he may not be in it.
The Hornets can take advantage of that. The Bulls star is on an expiring contract, so a move for him wouldn't be as financially devastating as others. This presumably would be to keep their own Ball brother happy, so they might look into extending him, but it wouldn't be a costly move for the long-term salary cap.
Charlotte can make an enticing offer for Ball. Miles Bridges is one year younger than Ball, and he's on a longer contract. He is slightly more expensive at roughly $25 million vs. Ball's $21 million salary, but he's also been more productive, so he'd be the centerpiece.
Bridges gives the Bulls a starter at the four spot, one of the Bulls' areas of weakness. Bridges is an upgrade over Patrick Williams in so many categories, and Williams can go to the bench to continue developing.
To make the salary match, Charlotte would also need to take on Torrey Craig. This brings in another expiring contract and adds depth at the forward spot following Bridges' exit. The Hornets would probably have to tack on a second-round pick, but this move is pretty beneficial for both sides.
The Bulls get better overall and they add a second-round pick. The Hornets get to see if the Ball brothers can play together and they add an expiring contract and get out of the Bridges deal. It's a win-win for both sides, but will either one pursue it?
