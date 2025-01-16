Grade the trade: Charlotte Hornets send Nick Richards to Phoenix for Josh Okogie and future draft capital
The Charlotte Hornets traded Nick Richards to the Phoenix Suns in a move that was widely panned as a win-win for both sides. Charlotte flipped Richards for an active, defensive-minded wing in Josh Okogie and a handful of future second round draft picks, while Phoenix added an interior reinforcement to their championship-contending roster.
Our Hornets on SI staff graded the trade and we would love to hear your thoughts as well.
Matt Alquiza: B+
This is a good piece of business for the Hornets. I dove deeper into my thoughts here, but the move to acquire Okogie, future draft picks, and added offseason salary cap flexibility are all wins for Charlotte. Nick Richards was a solid, yet unspectacular big man that will provide with Phoenix some much needed front court depth. A good move for both sides.
Schuyler Callihan: B-
I'm a little surprised the Hornets weren't able to get a better offer from someone else or perhaps milk a little more out of the deal with Phoenix for Richards, who has been a popular name on the trade market for the past 18 or so months. While moving on from Richards makes sense in a lot of ways, this creates a new hole for the Hornets to patch up. Moussa Diabate will likely be the first option off the bench to replace Mark Williams, but that's a position they'll need to address in future moves or in the offseason. Don't be surprised if they look for someone who can step out and shoot the three.
Albert Böttcher: B+
Nick Richards has turned himself into a very respectable NBA-level big, and this trade package reflects just that, as Charlotte gets back a good defender in Josh Okogie. On top of that, Phoenix sends over three potentially early second-round picks, and the Hornets get rid of a pick in the latter stage of the second round. Good on Jeff Peterson and company for identifying the trade partner with the biggest need and getting a nice deal done.
Ali Jawad: B
The Hornets made the move to acquire a 26-year-old guard in Josh Okogie known for his athleticism, improving catch-and-shoot ability, and skill to drive to the basket. In addition, they secured three second-round picks, which could be beneficial for a team in the rebuilding phase. While not possessing the flashy numbers, Okogie gives Charlotte added depth into its back court where injuries have been an issue for the team this season.
Zachary Roberts: B+
The Hornets did well to move on from Nick Richards now, and I have a sneaking suspicion the Suns were always going to pay the most in return given their front court deficiencies. Netting two second-round picks is fine, and adding Josh Okogie gives them some flexibility in the backcourt. He’s just not that much of a needle-mover and he’s more expensive than Richards was.
