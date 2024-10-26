Score predictions for Hornets vs. Heat
The Charlotte Hornets will open up the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule tonight as they play host to the Miami Heat. Here is how our staff sees tonight's game playing out.
Desmond Johnson: Hornets 107, Heat 103.
It's the beginning of the year, so why not be optimistic? Night two of a back-to-back for a young Hornets team learning how to win. I expect Coach Charles Lee to continue to use 10+ player rotation in this one. Look for LaMelo Ball to have a big game tonight as he grows further into his leadership role. Give me the Hornets in a fun back-and-forth contest.
Prediction record: 0-0.
Albert Böttcher: Heat 111, Hornets 98.
Although the Hornets have put on two promising performances up to this point, they simply lack the manpower to compete tonight. Nick Richards will have to do a good job against Bam Adebayo and somebody needs to fill the scoring gap left by Brandon Miller, if Charlotte wants to complete somewhat of an upset.
On top of that, it will be the second night of a back-to-back for LaMelo and Co., while the Heat have had two days to regroup since their opener. I do think the hosts could at least hang in this one for a while with another good rebounding performance.
Prediction record: 1-1.
Austin Leake: Heat 114, Hornets 102.
The Hornets are coming off a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks last night and now on a second night of a back-to-back. With that in mind and Jimmy Butler scoring three points in his first game, I just don’t see a way the Hornets win this game. The Heat haven’t played since Wednesday, which means they have plenty of rest.
Prediction record: 1-1.
