Shorthanded Hornets get crushed by the Orlando Magic

Orlando, FL - Well, if you were hoping for some garbage time minutes for McGowens, Jones, and Williams, you got what you wanted. However, the score is not exactly the outcome many would've expected, as the Hornets suffered a brutal loss to the Orlando Magic 93-113.

The Hornets came out a little slow on the offensive end as both teams went back and forth throughout the first quarter. The Hornets had a 19-14 lead with 1:39 to go in the first quarter and then the Magic really took off. Mostly in part to Mo Bamba, who had a series of big plays, including an alley oop slam with a foul, a mid-range jumper to end the first quarter, and another dunk. The Hornets didn't let the size of the Magic affect them too much in the first quarter as they outrebounded the Magic by five, but that didn't last very long. Charlotte trailed by just 3 points after one quarter in Orlando, but then things went downhill quick.

The Hornets started the second quarter with 3 turnovers in 80 seconds, which helped the Magic jump out to an 8 point lead. The Magic were really pesky in the first half as they had 8 steals and 3 blocks. Their size challenged the Hornets throughout the whole first half as the Hornets were only able to score 30 points. The Hornets made only 3 baskets in the entire second quarter, which is not ideal. To make matters worse the Hornets had double the turnovers then they had made baskets (6). The Magic ended the half on a 37-8 run, which began at the end of the first quarter. The Hornets only had two fast break points in the first half, which is a big indicator that they are missing their star playmaker LaMelo Ball. Charlotte trailed 30-51 to Orlando at Halftime.

The second half didn't start much better for the Hornets as they trailed by as many as 32 points. Although, the Hornets were able to get their offense going in the first half, they were unable to contain Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic to manage a comeback. Gordon Hayward and Nick Richards were really the only bright spots for the Hornets in this game. Clifford let the young guys play in the fourth because the game was out of hand and the team also has a game in less than 24 hours. The young guys were able to take advantage as Kai Jones and Mark Williams were able to make a good impact. The Hornets scored 40 points in the 4th quarter to make the score look better than it was. The Hornets may have been able to hold the fort down for a little while without LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Cody Martin, but they will need their guys back soon. The Hornets now fall to below .500 for the first time of the 2022-2023 season.

Key Notes:

The Hornets scored a season low number of points (93)

Mark Williams career high in points (7) in 7 minutes.

Hornets had season lows in three pointers made, three point percentage, and field goal percentage.

The Hornets will have a very quick turnaround as last years' NBA champions will come to town on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7 PM EST and will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Southeast.

STAT LEADERS

Hornets:

Gordon Hayward: 18 Points 6 Rebounds 3 Assists 3-6 3-Point

Nick Richards: 14 Points 6 Rebounds 5-7 Field Goal

Magic:

Paolo Banchero 21 Points 12 Rebounds 7 Assists

Mo Bamba 19 Points 6 Rebounds 3 Blocks

QTR BY QTR STATS

1ST: ORL lead 22-19

Hornets: 8-24 FG 3-10 3PT 17 REB 4 AST 5 TO

Magic: 9-22 FG 2-10 3PT 12 REB 6 AST 3 TO

2ND: ORL led 51-30

Hornets: 3-17 FG 1-8 3PT 7 REB 6 TO

Magic: 9-20 FG 1-9 3PT 16 REB 3 TO

3RD: ORL led 82-53

Hornets: 8-17 FG 2-11 3PT 11 REB 2 TO

Magic: 12-20 FG 2-5 3PT 11 REB 4 TO

4TH: ORL wins 123-93

Hornets: 12-26 FG 5-9 3PT 13 REB 2 TO

Magic: 12-23 FG 5-13 3PT 9 REB 2 TO

