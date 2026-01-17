Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets continue their west coast swing Saturday evening, taking on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Can Charles Lee's squad pick up another road win? The Charlotte Hornets On SI staff has made their picks.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 128, Warriors 123

For whatever reason, this group has been locked in on the road here of late. The core four looked fantastic against the Lakers, and as long as three of those pieces put up a strong performance, I'm not sure Golden State will be able to keep pace. The only reason Golden State took game one of this season series was that they hit an absurd 24 threes. I don't see that type of output happening again.

Zach Roberts: Hornets 121, Warriors 113

The Hornets are seemingly hot right now, and it's hard to envision this version of the Warriors being what slows them down. Steph Curry will get his, but the Hornets’ big three will get theirs. It'll be close, but even on the road, I think the Hornets can surprise with another big win.

Albert Böttcher: Warriors 122, Hornets 116

I will never feel comfortable picking a young team against a Curry/Butler/Green core. The Warriors are simply too smart and experienced. As well as the Hornets have played recently, I think this is simply a really unfortunate matchup for them.

The Hornets and Warriors will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET. You can stream the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber, who will be on the call on Sports Radio WFNZ.

