Hornets look to reset in Denver after loss at Golden State

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Nuggets at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday evening, wrapping up a challenging back-to-back that started in San Francisco less than 24 hours earlier.

Charlotte fell 136-116 to the Warriors on Saturday, dropping to 15-27 despite the pockets of momentum they've generated on this trip. For a young Charlotte team that's still learning how to stack consistent performances, the Golden State loss was another reminder of how narrow the margins can be when the defense can't keep pace with high-level shotmaking.

Saturday also continued the organizational trend with LaMelo Ball: He came off the bench again for the front end of the back-to-back, a management strategy that began earlier this month and reflects the Hornets' focus on long-term availability rather than short-term minute spikes.

The Nuggets without Joker can still present problems.

While Charlotte traveled overnight, Denver stayed home and won 121-115 over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. And they did so without Nikola Jokic, who continues to be sidelined while recovering from a knee issue.

The Nuggets improved to 29-13 with that result, currently third in the Western Conference. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon carried the load again, and Bruce Brown returned to provide connective defense and secondary playmaking.

Jokic's absence shifts Denver into a more conventional structure. Murray initiates more offense at the point of attack, Gordon pressures the rim and crashes the glass, and Brown toggles between spots depending on the matchup. The Nuggets are not as surgical without their MVP, but they remain disciplined and comfortable in late-game situations, as evidenced by the closeout of Washington.

The challenge for Charlotte is to defend without fouling, protect the rim without traditional size behind the play, and avoid the empty offensive trips that allow Denver to control tempo. The Hornets have shown they can overwhelm teams when everything flows. But the inconsistency from night to night continues to block any extended climb in the standings. Matching Denver's physicality on short rest at altitude is not an easy assignment, but it's the type of test young teams often need.

Key Matchup

Brandon Miller vs Aaron Gordon

Gordon sets the tone for Denver on both ends with his screens and cuts while he forces contact around the rim. But Miller has taken on tougher defensive assignments this season while carrying offensive responsibility as a spacer and secondary creator. If Miller holds his own physically and keeps Gordon off the offensive glass, Charlotte's ceiling in this matchup rises. If Gordon imposes his will, Denver's structure sans Jokic becomes easier to manage.

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT: Mason Plumlee (groin), Moussa Diabate (hamstring)

Nuggets: OUT: Nikola Jokic (knee), Christian Braun (ankle), Cameron Johnson (knee), Jonas Valanciunas (calf)

Projected Starting Lineups

Hornets Nuggets G LaMelo Ball Jamal Murray G Brandon Miller Jalen Pickett F Kon Knueppel Spencer Jones F Miles Bridges Peyton Watson C Ryan Kalkbrenner Aaron Gordon

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Should the Charlotte Hornets sit out the NBA trade deadline?

Hornets broadcaster Eric Collins rips Luka Doncic in Lakers loss

Carmelo Anthony goes to bat for LaMelo's criticized playing style

The Hornets and their coach have a lot of growing up to do