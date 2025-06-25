Shams Hints Utah Jazz Willing to Trade No. 5 Pick in Draft
The Utah Jazz may be open for business when it comes to their fifth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, with the Philadelphia 76ers increasingly likely to stick and pick with their third-overall pick, the draft action may start with the Charlotte Hornets at four, or the Utah Jazz at five, as both teams are seemingly willing to move off either pick.
While a bit of the chatter surrounding the Jazz and any potential draft move leading up to the action on Wednesday has questioned whether Utah would be willing to move up the board, the other side of the spectrum could be well within play as well, if this front office gets the right offer their way to move down a few slots.
In the event the Jazz do decide to move off pick five, the expectation would likely be for only a slight shift down the board, as it'd be tough to imagine Utah finding themselves without at least a top-ten pick in any trade-down scenario following a 17-win season.
Perhaps suitors like the New Orleans Pelicans at seven and the Brooklyn Nets at eight could be prime destinations to look towards for a potential trade with Utah when taking their reported interest in Rutgers' wing Ace Bailey into account– one of the most talked about prospects in the days to weeks leading up to June's draft.
However, if the Jazz see a prospect they really favor at five, such a shift down the board might not be in the cards. Names like Duke's Kon Knueppel, Texas' Tre Johnson, and Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears have been at the top of the list when outlining potential fits at five during the pre-draft process, and may ultimately be the choice for new president Austin Ainge during his first year at the helm in the front office.
Needless to be said, it could be a hectic night for Utah.