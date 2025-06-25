Utah Jazz Linked to Versatile Wing Prospect in NBA Draft
One prospect projected to go within the mid-to-late first round of the 2025 NBA Draft seems to have a few fans from the Utah Jazz during the pre-draft process.
According to Jeremy Woo of DraftExpress, the Jazz are among the short list of teams with reported interest in UConn forward Liam McNeeley, with scouts raving about his all-around offensive prowess and versatility.
"McNeeley has drawn positive feedback on the workout circuit, where he reminded teams of his all-around offensive ability coming off a tricky season that was hampered by an ankle injury," Woo wrote. "He has interest all over the back half of the first round, including the Nets, Heat, and Jazz in this range."
A lot of the discussion surrounding the Jazz leading up to the draft has focused on what's to come with their fifth-overall pick, but Utah will also be on the clock for a second time on day one with their 21st-overall selection.
McNeeley, the 19-year-old, 6-foot-7 wing, appears to be in that discussion to be named on the Jazz's draft card, and seemingly for the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, who pick in that early-20s range as well.
During his one season with the Huskies, McNeeley played in 27 games to average 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 38.1% shooting from the field and 31.7% from three. While not the most efficient splits, he's had a positive pre-draft showing in workouts to reinvigorate his stock going into Wednesday night, and seems primed to have his name called among the top 25 slots.
In Woo and DraftExpress's latest mock draft, McNeeley found his way to pick 20 with the Miami Heat, just one spot ahead of the Jazz's second pick in the first at 21, but if the true board falls in their favor, he could be worth a long and hard look from the Utah front office.
Keep an eye on McNeeley during the lead up to the 2025 NBA Draft, kicking off at 6 PM on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.