Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Mock Draft: Who's the Pick at No. 5?
Just three days following the end of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the 2025 NBA Draft is officially here, with the first round of the action kicking off on Wednesday as the Utah Jazz hold the 5th and 21st picks on the board.
For the Jazz, it might be the most crucial day of a massive summer for the future of their franchise and its rebuild. Utah has four total selections across two days at 5, 21, 43, and 53, with all eyes centered on how things could transpire for their fifth pick on the board; their first top-five pick since Dante Exum in 2014.
Of course, Duke's Cooper Flagg is stamped to go number one to Dallas, Rutgers' Dylan Harper booked to go number two, and more and more signs seem to be pointing toward the Philadelphia 76ers going with Baylor's VJ Edgecombe at three.
After that, the board becomes a bit unknown, which effectively puts the Jazz in one of the most interesting positions atop the draft.
So, with only a few hours to go until the chaos gets going, let's make some final predictions on how those four picks may unravel Utah across the two days in Brooklyn.
5. Kon Knueppel | G, Duke
Stats: 39 G, 14.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK, 47.9 FG%, 40.6 3PT%, 91.4 FT%
I'll start off by saying this: if Ace Bailey is on the board here at five, my bet would be the Jazz opt to take the roll of the dice and select him here. But, whether it be the Charlotte Hornets selecting him at fourth-overall, or a trade going down ahead of Utah, I don't see the Rutgers wing falling out of the top four slots.
If Bailey is off the table, Kon Knueppel could very well be the next man up on the Jazz's board to fill in on their draft card. Tre Johnson has gotten a ton of buzz for this spot as well. However, with Knueppel's extended versatility and playmaking while still being a strong outside shooter, his ability to be a more well-rounded impact player could present a slight edge of appeal for the Utah front office.
It's not quite the biggest swing for upside the Jazz could make at five, but Knueppel can absolutely develop into a starting-quality wing who plays a variety of roles on a winning team, even while not being a selection that jumps off the page.
That aspired number-one guy will come in due time for Utah, but in the meantime, a pick like this can provide a rock-solid support beam in the rotation for years to come.
21. Rasheer Fleming | F, Saint Joseph's
Stats: 35 G, 14.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 53.1 FG%, 39.0 3PT%, 74.3 FT%
The Jazz are certainly in need of high-level defenders wherever they can find them, following another league-worst effort on that side of the ball through last season, and a selection like Rasheer Fleming at 21 could be a perfect way to address that.
According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, Rasheer Fleming is among the names the Jazz's front office has coveted through the pre-draft process– one who was thought the Jazz would need to move up slightly from 21 in order to acquire him. With a few intriguing risers shooting up the board as of late, perhaps Utah could get lucky to land the Saint Joseph's forward in their lap without giving up assets for him.
Fleming has strong physical tools at 6-foot-9 and a 7-foot-5 wingspan, while also improving to be a near 40% three-point shooter during his last season at Saint Joseph's. If the Jazz can unlock his full potential at the next level, he'd be nothing short of a two-way force, and a worthwhile flier to be taken with their second first-rounder.
43. Alijah Martin | G, Florida
Stats: 38 G, 14.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 45.2 STL, 0.2 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT%, 76.1 FT%
A part of this year's Florida national championship roster, Martin could be an interesting fit for the Jazz at 43, possessing nice experience, can be a relatively efficient scorer, and is another impact defender that Utah would be wise to take a look at.
The Jazz brought in Martin among their long list of pre-draft workouts, and he could be a key name to watch within those selecting in the mid-to-late rounds. He'll be turning 24 in December, so he won't be the youngest prospect to enter the building, but for a team like Utah already with a batch of young talent to develop, getting a more immediate impact player coming fresh off a championship victory here might not be the worst investment.
53. Amari Williams | C, Kentucky
Stats: 36 G, 10.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT%, 62.3 FT%
The Jazz could find some value in adding more depth behind their starting five in Walker Kessler if given the opportunity later down the board in this draft, and Amari Williams could be a name who fits that mold.
Williams has good size at 7-foot, 260 pounds, standing out as a solid rebounder, post defender, and has a surprising playmaking ability at the five that can certainly present a ton of value at the next level. Offensively, there's still room to grow, to where he's not much of a scoring threat outside of the paint, but the Jazz have enough talent on that end of the floor to mitigate those concerns.