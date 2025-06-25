Top NBA Draft Prospect Shares Thoughts on Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz have decision-making time right around the corner concerning their number five overall draft pick, as the 2025 NBA Draft gets going on Wednesday night in Brooklyn, and the Jazz will be tasked with their first top-five pick in over a decade.
And for the Jazz, it seems like they'll have one top prospect more than happy to hear his name called at number five if the opportunity presents itself–– that being Texas guard Tre Johnson.
During media day ahead of the draft, Johnson shared his thoughts about his pre-draft workout and visit with the Jazz, having positive things to say about Salt Lake City.
"It was great. I really enjoyed the city," Johnson said. "The city is like, I don;t know, not normal to me, because the city, the mountains behind, it looked pretty."
When it comes to the idea of hearing his name called at pick five, Johnson would be all for seeing it go down.
"I'd feel great, just being wanted by an NBA team is great, to be honest," he said. "Hearing my name being called at number five, that'd feel great, knowing that I could come in and try and help any way for them to help them win."
Johnson is one of the top offensive talents and guard prospects within this year's draft class, being dubbed as perhaps one of the best shooting talents atop the board– and one who would certainly be a boost to the Jazz's offensive side of the ball.
During his one season with Texas, Johnson posted 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on just over 34 minutes a night, averaging 42.7% shooting from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc within 33 games.
Johnson will likely find himself among an intriguing list of potential prospects for the Jazz at five if they stick and pick, with a group including the likes of Duke's Kon Knueppel, Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears, and, if he falls, perhaps the draft's most talked-about name in Rutgers' Ace Bailey.
On the surface, Johnson appears to be one of the early front-runners for that fifth slot, but anything can happen across any given year of the draft.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get rolling on Wednesday, June 25th, starting at 6 PM MT.