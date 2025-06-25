Insider Drops New Trade Intel on John Collins, Utah Jazz
Trade buzz continues to surround the Utah Jazz and big man John Collins, with the 2025 NBA Draft now right around the corner.
And while there could be a move made on Collins during Wednesday night's first round, signs seem to point towards a move happening in the days following the draft instead.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line, while the Jazz remain open to trades involving Collins, as the market is still forming around his services, any move to ship him out seems more likely to happen after the draft has taken place.
"Utah is open to trading Collins this offseason, sources say, but his market is apparently still forming and might not take shape until after this week’s draft proceedings," Stein wrote."Thursday is the deadline for Collins to activate his $26.6 million player option for next season or bypass it to become a free agent."
Collins, along with other Jazz veterans Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, have been the most frequently mentioned on Utah in trade talks to start this summer off, and could very well be on the move in the coming days to weeks as this front office may get aggressive in their offseason roster movement.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been among those mentioned suitors in the discussion for a trade involving Collins, but that rumor has also been one to be dubbed as a "mischaracterization" in the eyes of NBA insider Jake Fischer. So the verdict is still out on the chances of that potential fit coming to form.
Regardless, Collins still expects be a guy with to receive at least some interest around the market, even if it's not with Los Angeles.
Collins comes off a strong season in Utah when on the floor, averaging 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 39.9% from three in what was his best year since arriving to the Jazz during the summer of 2023.
An effective offensive option at the four who will likely be on an expiring contract for the 2025-26 campaign, and could be worth a look for multiple teams eyeing an upgrade in their frontcourt, as talks could be on track to ramp up later next week.
Of course, things could change during an unpredictable draft, but don't hold your breath on Collins being among the Jazz's movers on Wednesday night.
The 2025 NBA Draft will kick off at 6 PM MT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.