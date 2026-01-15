Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. Mavericks)

The hits keep on coming for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas is already down Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II due to major injuries, and it appears that rookie Cooper Flagg could miss some time as well.

On Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets, Flagg injured his ankle and hobbled to the locker room. He did not return to the game after playing 15 minutes in a nine-point home loss for the Mavs.

Cooper Flagg was laboring hard on his ankle. He went to the locker room.



Flagg injured his left ankle in the teams win against the Nets on Monday.



The fans at the American Airlines Center were devastated. pic.twitter.com/BPgsQmlA3a — Ron Harrod Jr. (@RonKnowsSports) January 15, 2026

Now, Dallas has a tough turnaround on the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday, and the latest odds suggest that the star forward is going to miss this game. Dallas has yet to release an injury report, so bettors will want to monitor that before wagering on this game.

However, the Mavericks are home underdogs against a Utah team that is just 5-14 on the road this season after losing to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Dallas has slipped to 5-16 when Davis is out of the lineup, and the oddsmakers at DraftKings have it at -105 to win this matchup on Thursday.

Now, there's still a chance Flagg could play, but it wouldn't make a ton of sense for the Mavs to rush the rookie back -- especially since they may be better off tanking for a better draft pick this season.

As a rookie, Flagg has put up some impressive numbers, averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game across 40 games. He's shooting 47.8 percent from the field, but his 3-point shot has yet to come along (28.7 percent from deep).

Flagg's official status for this game will be revealed later on this afternoon when Dallas releases an injury report, but it's hard to see the rookie pushing things on the second night of a back-to-back after not returning to Wednesday's loss.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.