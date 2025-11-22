It looks like Georges Niang will need to wait a bit longer before making his season debut for the Utah Jazz.

Per a new injury update from the Jazz, Niang will be evaluated in 1-2 weeks as he continues to work back from his offseason foot injury.

Georges Niang Injury Update:



Georges (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction) continues rehab as part of his return to play protocol. He will be re-evaluated in 10 to 14 days.#TakeNote — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 22, 2025

"Georges (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction) continues rehab as part of his return to play protocol. He will be re-evaluated in 10 to 14 days."

Georges Niang Missing Next 10-14 Days

Niang has been out of the mix for the Jazz dating back to the start of training camp before the regular season kicked off last month, and while it seems like there's still hope for the veteran forward to return in the near future, he'll still be out of the fold for at least another week-plus.

Niang was acquired by the Jazz earlier this summer in a deal with the Boston Celtics, shipping out undrafted rookie RJ Luis for his services and two second round picks.

Last season, Niang split time between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks to put together some of the better numbers of his career, averaging 9.9 points 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 40.6% from three; his sixth season in the league shooting over 40% on the season.

It appears that for Niang, though, getting his second stint in Utah rolling will take a bit longer than initially expected, now eyeing the start of December for his next chance to be upgraded.

Feb 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) takes a shot before a game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Looking ahead on the Jazz's schedule, Niang will be slated to miss at least the next five games. Utah will have four games at home starting with the Los Angeles Lakers, then holding a three-game home slate against the Sacramento Kings and a pair of games against the Houston Rockets, and will hit the road once to play the Golden State Warriors, kicking off next week.

Perhaps before the Jazz officially hit the road for a two-game New York road trip, Niang could see his status trend in the right direction, but for now, the Minivan isn't quite ready to make his debut.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!