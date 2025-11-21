The Utah Jazz have seen Lauri Markkanen get off to a red-hot start to the first month of this NBA season.

He's sitting top five in the NBA for points per game, is one of two players in the league with multiple 45-point games, and has leapt to an even further level offensively than what he showed during his career-best Most Improved Player campaign in 2022.

It's another All-Star-level campaign for Markkanen, but that certainly hasn't stopped the trade rumors from buzzing around his name early in the season––with the latest chatter coming from ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Bontemps, sorting through an assortment of NBA rumors after the first month of the season, names Markkanen as a fascinating topic in trade conversations heading deeper into this year, and a situation that league executives have been monitoring closely.

"As the Jazz were fully invested in maximizing their draft positioning last season, Markkanen took a significant step back from his 2023-24 All-Star campaign, leading some sources around the league to wonder whether that had been a fluke. Instead, Markkanen has been outstanding, averaging 30.6 points on 48.5% shooting as Utah has gotten off to a respectable 5-9 start," Bontemps wrote.

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Chicago Bulls forward/guard Isaac Okoro (35) looks to defend Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) during double overtime at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

"The fact that he's under contract for another three seasons makes him a fascinating topic in potential trade discussions between now and Feb. 5 -- one that sources around the league are monitoring closely. If Utah chooses to go that route under new president of basketball operations Austin Ainge, there are few players who could become available who would have as big an impact as Markkanen.

Western Conference Executive Speaks on Lauri Markkanen Trade

Bontemps even spoke to one Western Conference executive on the current state of Markkanen's trade status a month into the NBA season, making it clear that if a team were to make an all-in move for him, they'd have to have the right bundle of high-end assets to support it.

"He's putting up monster numbers," a West executive said. "They're running everything through him. If he goes to a place that he's an additive piece ... you have to have the right team around him to go after him."

The price on a Markkanen trade before this season even tipped off was already notably high for the Jazz front office. That's why any discussions surrounding Utah's forward never got too deep into talks for any team around the league, because no one had, or was willing, to fork over such a heavy package for the one-time All-Star.

Now, Markkanen has taken his game to another level this season, so you can only imagine the type of value the Jazz are holding him to for any and all discussions that may take place across this year.

Are the Utah Jazz Destined to Trade Lauri Markkanen?

If Markkanen were ever to get dealt, the rationale has remained the same for Utah: the Jazz would need to get a package that's simply too good to pass up for him, a haul that would likely include a combination of draft picks and premier young players.

Will a team be willing to pay that hefty price tag for Markkanen, who's locked up on a long-term contract and playing the best ball of his career? The likelihood is certainly stronger than it was a few months ago. Will the Jazz be willing to make that move? That verdict remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Markkanen will continue with business as usual in Salt Lake City as he has been through the buzzing rumors he's faced over the past few years.

Perhaps this season's buzz could end up with a different result, but for any move, that price will most definitely steep be a steep one to meet.

