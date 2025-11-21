Utah Jazz Upgrade One Key Name on Injury Report vs. OKC Thunder

The Utah Jazz have upgraded one player on their injury report before facing against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to a team announcement, the Jazz have upgraded Kyle Filipowski to available against the Thunder for their NBA Cup game after dealing with a left wrist sprain.

Here's the full injury report for both sides heading into the night in Utah:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

AVAILABLE - F Kyle Filipowski (wrist)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (shoulder)



OUT - F Georges Niang (foot)



OUT- F John Tonje (two-way, G League)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (two-way, G League)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

OUT - Jalen Williams (wrist)



OUT - Kenrich Williams (knee)



OUT - Aaron Wiggins (thigh)



OUT - Nikola Topic (surgery recovery)



OUT - Thomas Sorber (ACL)

Filipowski was ruled out for the Jazz during their last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, ultimately missing his first matchup of the year with a minor stratch, which left his status in doubt moving forward into their contest agains OKC on the horizon.

But now, per the Jazz's latest update via their injury report, Filipowski is good to go, taking the floor once again in a tough matchup against the Thunder.

During the 13 games he's been on the floor this season, Filipowski has averaged 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in just under 20 minutes a game, shooting 41.2% from the field adn 31.4% from three.

Nov 2, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) works the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Jazz won't be without their lingering injuries still in the mix, though. Georges Niang still remains on the sidelines awaiting his regular season debut, still recovering from his offseason foot injury that's forced him out for nearly two months now.

Niang is slated to be re-evaluated in the coming days, so there's a chance the veteran Jazz forward could make his return sooner rather than later, but as for this one against the Thunder, he'll keep fans waiting.

As for the Thunder, they'll have a few key pieces out on their end, with the biggest name being All-Star and brother of Jazz forward Cody Williams, Jalen Williams, who's yet to make his debut this season due to a wrist injury.

Other Thunder wings in Kenrich Williams and Aaron Wiggins will also be out with their respective injuries, but OKC has proven this season that even when their rotation is beat-up, they're a force to be reckoned with. They're 15-1 currently on a seven-game win streak, showing no signs of slowing down heading into Utah.

The Jazz and Thunder will tip-off at 8 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, as Utah will be searching for their first win through their NBA Cup slate so far this year.

