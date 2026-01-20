The Utah Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, has just re-signed a former top ten pick to their roster, which comes just a few weeks after seeing him leave for another team.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, Mo Bamba has joined back to the Stars following his 10-day contract expiring with the Toronto Raptors, where he had signed last month to try and find a spot on a traditional 15-man NBA roster.

After that roster spot never quite developed with the Raptors, Bamba would find his way back to the open market in search of another opportunity. It looks like now, the Jazz will be the ones to offer him that home with the Stars once again.

Bamba's signing with the Stars makes for his second stint on the roster this season after previously being on the Jazz's training camp roster prior to the NBA regular season tipping off.

Mo Bamba Returns to SLC Stars

Bamba, the sixth-overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, was one of the 21 names on the Jazz's training camp roster eyeing a chance to be signed onto Utah's main roster, and perhaps add a bit further depth in the frontcourt with his 7-foot size and impressive 7-foot-10 wingspan.

Within his eight years in the NBA, Bamba has suited up for a variety of teams, starting with five years onboard with the Orlando Magic, to then bounce around to a few other destinations like the LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and just recently, the Raptors, who had inked him onto a 10-day deal.

Within his 366 career games played through nearly a decade of tenure, he's averaged 6.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in just over an average of 16 minutes a night, shooting 47.7% from the field.

Bamba, during his shot time with the Jazz before their 2025-26 campaign officially kicked off, never got a chance to suit up for a regular season outing as he was kicked prior to their opening day roster being finalized, but he had been posting some strong numbers in the G League before his brief departure.

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (11) blocks the shot from Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second half at Delta Center.

In the G League's Tip-Off Tournament, Bamba had played 12 games with the Stars to average 17.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game while playing in just under 29 minutes per game, showing a bit of upside as a big man with size and versatility.

Expect him to fill back into his previous spot on the Stars' frontcourt, joining the rest of the G League roster along with the Jazz's three two-way signees: Elijah Harkless, John Tonje, and Oscar Tshiebwe.

